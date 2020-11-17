Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD wavers inside weekly symmetrical triangle below $25.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Silver fades bounce off 100-HMA amid no clear signals from MACD.
  • Bulls and bears jostle within an area of 60 pips below $25.00.

Silver prices drop to $24.67, down 0.32% intraday, during early Tuesday. In doing so, the white metal fails to keep the recent U-turn from the 100-HMA while refreshing the intraday low.

Even so, the commodity stays inside a one-week-old symmetrical triangle amid no clear direction from either RSI or MACD.

As a result, the latest declines may retest the 100-HMA level of $24.43 before sellers attack the triangle support near $24.30.

Though, any downside past-$24.30 will not hesitate to challenge the $24.00 round-figure while the monthly low near $23.20 may gain market attention afterward.

On the contrary, an upside clearance of the triangle’s resistance, currently around $24.90, will have to cross the $25.00 threshold before directing the silver bulls to the monthly peak near $26.00.

Silver hourly chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 24.73
Today Daily Change -0.03
Today Daily Change % -0.12%
Today daily open 24.76
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 24.36
Daily SMA50 24.66
Daily SMA100 24.28
Daily SMA200 20.28
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 25.08
Previous Daily Low 24.22
Previous Weekly High 26.01
Previous Weekly Low 23.58
Previous Monthly High 25.56
Previous Monthly Low 22.59
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 24.75
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.55
Daily Pivot Point S1 24.3
Daily Pivot Point S2 23.83
Daily Pivot Point S3 23.44
Daily Pivot Point R1 25.15
Daily Pivot Point R2 25.54
Daily Pivot Point R3 26

 

 

