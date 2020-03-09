Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD vulnerable below $17.00/oz, trades near 2020 lows

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • XAG/USD is currently not following gold as the metal is close to 2020 lows
  • More consolidation is likely in the short term. 
 

Silver weekly chart

 
In the first two months of 2020, Silver is keeping consolidating the advance made in 2019. The market is trading near the bottom of a rectangle formation just above the main weekly simple moving averages (SMAs). Silver is not reacting as much as gold to coronavirus fears. 
 

Silver daily chart

 
The market is battling with the 17.00 figure and the 200 SMA on the daily chart. A daily close below the above-mentioned levels might be seen as bearish in the medium term. 
 

Silver four-hour chart

 
Silver is trading below the main SMAs as bears want to break below the 2020 low near the 16.40 level. A break below it could lead to further losses towards the 16.10 and 15.90 price levels. On the flip side, resistance is seen near the 17.52 level and a sustained break above it could trigger buying interest towards the 17.80 and 18.25 levels.
 
 
Resistance: 17.52, 17.80, 18.25
Support: 16.40, 16.10, 15.90
 

Additional key levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 17.07
Today Daily Change -0.27
Today Daily Change % -1.56
Today daily open 17.34
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 17.71
Daily SMA50 17.83
Daily SMA100 17.54
Daily SMA200 17.11
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 17.58
Previous Daily Low 17.05
Previous Weekly High 17.58
Previous Weekly Low 16.44
Previous Monthly High 18.95
Previous Monthly Low 16.4
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 17.25
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 17.38
Daily Pivot Point S1 17.06
Daily Pivot Point S2 16.79
Daily Pivot Point S3 16.53
Daily Pivot Point R1 17.6
Daily Pivot Point R2 17.86
Daily Pivot Point R3 18.13

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trading above 1.14 amid extraordinary volatility due to coronavirus fears

EUR/USD trading above 1.14 amid extraordinary volatility due to coronavirus fears

EUR/USD is trading above 1.14 near the highest since January 2019. Fears of an outright recession have gripped markets as coronavirus continues spreading and investors are panicking. Volatility is extreme. and trading was temporarily halted in Wall Street.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD battles 1.3100 amid broad US dollar weakness

GBP/USD battles 1.3100 amid broad US dollar weakness

GBP/USD is trading around 1.31, a five-week high as investors flock into the safety of US debt, pushing yields and the dollar down. Coronavirus fears are growing. 

GBP/USD News

Gold prices lack fresh impetus around $1670 amid broad risk-off

Gold prices lack fresh impetus around $1670 amid broad risk-off

Despite the massive sell-off on Wall Street amid coronavirus and oil shock driven risk-aversion, Gold prices (XAU/USD) remain unperturbed and report marginal losses on the day, now trading around $1670 levels.

Gold News

WTI: Bulls offered reprieve amid profit-taking after over 30% plunge

WTI: Bulls offered reprieve amid profit-taking after over 30% plunge

WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) is trying hard to extend the recovery beyond the $ 34 mark but the slump in the US equities, Wall Street futures and Treasury yields continue to remain a drag on the prices.

Oil News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures