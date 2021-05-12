Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD trades with modest losses ahead of US CPI

- Silver once again started retreating from a resistance marked by the 61.8% Fibo. level.
- The price moves over the few trading sessions constitute the formation of a rectangle.
- Bullish technical indicators support prospects for an eventual breakout to the upside.
Silver continued with its struggle to break through the $27.65-70 resistance zone and met with some fresh supply on Wednesday, eroding a major part of the overnight positive move. The mentioned hurdle marks the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the $30.07-$23.78 downfall and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Looking at the technical picture, the XAG/USD has been oscillating in a broader trading range over the past four sessions. This constituted the formation of a rectangle on hourly charts, suggesting indecision over the near-term trajectory. investors now seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of the critical US CPI report.
Meanwhile, bullish technical indicators on 4-hour/daily charts support prospects for an eventual breakout to the upside. That said, traders are likely to wait for some strong follow-through buying beyond the $27.65-70 region before positioning for any further appreciating move. This is followed by resistance near the $28.00 mark.
A sustained strength beyond the mentioned hurdles will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and push the XAG/USD towards an intermediate resistance near the $28.80-85 supply zone. The positive momentum could further get extended and allow bulls to aim back to reclaim the $29.00 level for the first time since early February.
On the flip side, the weekly swing lows, around the $27.10 area might protect the immediate downside ahead of the 50% Fibo. level and the $26.70-60 strong resistance breakpoint. The latter coincides with a short-term ascending trend-line extending from YTD lows, which if broken decisively will negate any near-term positive bias.
The downward momentum could then drag the XAG/USD to a confluence support near the $26.20-10 area – comprising 38.2% Fibo. level and 100-day SMA. Some follow-through selling below the $26.00 mark should pave the way for additional weakness and expose the key $25.00 psychological mark, with some intermediate support near the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the $25.30-25 region.
Silver 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|27.41
|Today Daily Change
|-0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.72
|Today daily open
|27.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.39
|Daily SMA50
|25.83
|Daily SMA100
|26.15
|Daily SMA200
|25.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27.67
|Previous Daily Low
|27.1
|Previous Weekly High
|27.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.81
|Previous Monthly High
|26.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.38
