Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD trades above $15.00/oz, bullish

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • XAG/USD recovery from 2020 lows remains intact.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 15.43 level. 
 

Silver daily chart

 
XAG/USD consolidates the steep bull-run from mid-March. However, the metal is still trading below its main SMAs on the daily chart suggesting an overall negative bias.  
 

Silver four-hour chart 

 
XAG/USD keeps challenging the 15.43 resistance and the 50 SMA on the four-hour chart as the buyers are looking for a potential breakout above this level. In fact, a daily close above 15.43 can yield further advances towards the 15.85 level (April high) and the 16.50 resistance. Conversely, support can be seen near 15.00 and 14.50.
 
 
Resistance: 15.43, 15.85, 16.50
Support: 15.00, 14.50, 13.90
 

 

Additional key levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 15.3
Today Daily Change 0.04
Today Daily Change % 0.26
Today daily open 15.26
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14.9
Daily SMA50 15.7
Daily SMA100 16.67
Daily SMA200 17.03
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 15.45
Previous Daily Low 14.97
Previous Weekly High 15.85
Previous Weekly Low 15.03
Previous Monthly High 17.58
Previous Monthly Low 11.64
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 15.26
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 15.15
Daily Pivot Point S1 15
Daily Pivot Point S2 14.74
Daily Pivot Point S3 14.52
Daily Pivot Point R1 15.48
Daily Pivot Point R2 15.71
Daily Pivot Point R3 15.96

 

 

