Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD testing $27.00 as retail demand fizzles

- Spot silver prices (XAG/USD) have been firmly on the back foot on Tuesday as retail interest fizzles out.
- Spot prices are currently testing the $27.00 level to the downside.
Spot silver prices (XAG/USD) have been firmly on the back foot on Tuesday, as the recent surge in retail interest in the precious metal fizzles out; XAG/USD prices have dropped from Asia Pacific levels around the $28.50 mark to test the $27.00 level and are down slightly nearly 7% on the day. On the week, silver’s gains have now been eroded to just 0.5%, although the precious metal is still up 7% since last Thursday.
Driving the day
Silver markets (including ETFs, futures, physical and silver mining stocks as well as spot prices) had seen significant demand in recent days as retail traders coordinating on pages such as the subreddit WallStreetBets shifted their focus from trying to force a short-squeeze in popularly shorted hedge fund stocks (such as Game Stop). An introduction of restrictions on the ability of retail investors to buy stocks such as GME and other retail darlings as retail-focused brokers struggled to hedge their risk/meet collateral requirements were cited as a reason for the shift in focus to silver markets.
However, amid the increased interest in silver, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) has increased silver futures maintenance margins by 17.8% to $16,500 per contract; “the CME move is taking some froth off the market,” said StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell. Meanwhile, traders are also citing viral posts on WallStreetBets urging fellow traders to steer clear of the metal as a negative given these posts discourage new silver investors from getting involved and might encourage those holding profitable longs to take some risk off the table.
Meanwhile, HSBC analyst James Steel contends that another factor weighing on silver might be the fact that over the past few days, gold has not managed comparable gains; the current gold/silver ratio is “well below historical averages, and investors may recognise this level as straying too far from historical norms” he said.
Looking ahead, silver price action has of course been much more focused on the retail investment story this week and has not seemed to pay much heed to market fundamentals. But the US dollar has been firmly on the front foot amid strong US data (notably, strong ISM Manufacturing PMI on Monday) and the Dollar Index has now broken above 91.00. Should the index continue to advance in wake of further strong US data (Thursday’s ISM Services PMI and Friday’s official labour market report are the two key releases to watch), then this is likely to be a headwind for silver, given it typically negative correlation to the buck.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|27.18
|Today Daily Change
|-1.62
|Today Daily Change %
|-5.63
|Today daily open
|28.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.95
|Daily SMA50
|25.3
|Daily SMA100
|24.84
|Daily SMA200
|22.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|30.07
|Previous Daily Low
|26.98
|Previous Weekly High
|27.66
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.7
|Previous Monthly High
|27.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|28.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|28.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|30.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|31.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|33.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to new 2021 low under 1.2050
EUR/USD has slipped below 1.2050, falling to the lowest levels since early December – a new 2021 trough. The common currency is struggling amid a slow vaccination drive in the old continent EZ GDP dropped by 0.7%. US stimulus developments are eyed.
DOGE primed to rebound, but upside potential is capped by massive supply wall
Dogecoin renews the uptrend from support at $0.0218, eyeing an upswing to $0.055. DOGE must break the crucial barrier at $0.037 to add credibility to the bullish outlook. Billy Markus, the Dogecoin co-founder, complains of harassment from the token’s community.
XAU/USD turns vulnerable below ascending trend-line support
Gold continued losing ground through the mid-European session and dropped to three-day lows, around the $1840-39 region in the last hour. Against the backdrop of the upbeat market mood, a sudden pick up in the US dollar demand exerted some additional downward pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity.
Churchill Capital Corp IV gains by 10.14% as rumors fuel Lucid Motors merger
NYSE:CCIV continued its meteoric rise as it added a further 10% in after-hours trading. The surge is built upon the speculation of a reverse merger with luxury EV company Lucid Motors. Shares have added over 150% since CCIV and Lucid were first connected.
US Dollar Index: Rising bets for extra gains
DXY gathers extra steam and surpasses the 91.00 barrier, clinching at the same time new yearly highs.