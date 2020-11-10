Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD teases two-week-old support break above $24.00

Silver prints mild gains during the latest bounce off the key support line.

An ascending trend line from October 29 probes pullback moves from 200-bar EMA.

Bearish MACD favor sellers, monthly high on the bulls’ radars.

Silver portrays another U-turn from a short-term support line while taking rounds to $24.20, up 0.40% intraday, amid Wednesday’s Asian session. Even so, the metal’s inability to cross 200-bar EMA joins bearish MACD signals to keep the sellers hopeful.

That said, the bullion sellers will aim for fresh entries below the $24.09 level, comprising the stated trend line support, to challenge the weekly bottom surrounding $23.50.

During the quote’s further downside past-$23.50, the monthly low near $23.20 and October’s low of $22.58 will lure the commodity sellers.

Meanwhile, a clear upside beyond the 200-bar EMA level of $24.50 will probe the $25.00 round-figure as the following level ahead of highlighting the monthly peak of $26.00 on the buyers’ watch-list.

If at all the silver prices remain strong above $26.00, odds of witnessing the mid-September high close to $27.60 back to the charts can’t be ruled out.

Silver four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected