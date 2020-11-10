Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD teases two-week-old support break above $24.00

- Silver prints mild gains during the latest bounce off the key support line.
- An ascending trend line from October 29 probes pullback moves from 200-bar EMA.
- Bearish MACD favor sellers, monthly high on the bulls’ radars.
Silver portrays another U-turn from a short-term support line while taking rounds to $24.20, up 0.40% intraday, amid Wednesday’s Asian session. Even so, the metal’s inability to cross 200-bar EMA joins bearish MACD signals to keep the sellers hopeful.
That said, the bullion sellers will aim for fresh entries below the $24.09 level, comprising the stated trend line support, to challenge the weekly bottom surrounding $23.50.
During the quote’s further downside past-$23.50, the monthly low near $23.20 and October’s low of $22.58 will lure the commodity sellers.
Meanwhile, a clear upside beyond the 200-bar EMA level of $24.50 will probe the $25.00 round-figure as the following level ahead of highlighting the monthly peak of $26.00 on the buyers’ watch-list.
If at all the silver prices remain strong above $26.00, odds of witnessing the mid-September high close to $27.60 back to the charts can’t be ruled out.
Silver four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.2
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|24.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.32
|Daily SMA50
|24.94
|Daily SMA100
|23.95
|Daily SMA200
|20.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.01
|Previous Daily Low
|23.58
|Previous Weekly High
|25.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.23
|Previous Monthly High
|25.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.59
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.03
