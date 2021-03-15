Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD teases inverse H&S confirmation on 4H

- Silver stays firmer around the key resistance line, wobbles off-late.
- Bullish MACD suggests confirmation of the price-positive chart pattern.
- 200-EMA adds to the upside barriers, sellers await downside break of $25.38 for fresh entries.
Silver seesaws in a choppy range above $26.00, currently around $26.25, during the initial Asian session trading on Tuesday. In doing so, the white metal battles the key upside hurdle, amid bullish MACD, on the four-hour (4H) chart.
Given the upbeat MACD conditions, silver buyers confront the neckline of an inverse head-and-shoulders (H&S) formation, currently around $26.30. However, 200-EMA level near $26.40 offers an extra barrier to the north.
Considering the commodity’s ability to recover from the late January low during the last week, the corrective pullback may confirm the bullish chart formation suggesting a run-up towards the $28.00.
However, the monthly top surrounding $27.10 can offer an intermediate halt during the rise.
Meanwhile, silver sellers seem to step aside and waiting for a clear downside break below Friday’s low of $25.38 for fresh entries before targeting to refresh the yearly bottom surrounding $24.20.
Silver four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|26.24
|Today Daily Change
|0.35
|Today Daily Change %
|1.35%
|Today daily open
|25.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.66
|Daily SMA50
|26.44
|Daily SMA100
|25.49
|Daily SMA200
|24.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.18
|Previous Daily Low
|25.39
|Previous Weekly High
|26.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.95
|Previous Monthly High
|30.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|27.04
China is requesting Alibaba (BABA) to divest some of its media assets according to Reuters, citing the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). China is increasingly concerned about Alibaba's growing influence over public opinion according to a report carried by Benzinga citing Dow Jones.