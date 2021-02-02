Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD teases immediate support line above $28.00, aims to fill Monday’s gap

- Silver stays depressed after easing from multi-month top the previous day.
- Bearish MACD favor sellers to break the nearby support line.
- Bulls await a clear break of $30.00 for fresh entries.
Silver flirts with short-term support line while taking rounds to $28.40, intraday low of $28.23, during early Tuesday. In doing so, the white metal extends its failures to keep a brief uptick beyond the $30.00 while flashing 1.33% losses on a day.
Given the quote’s pullback from the key psychological magnet, coupled with the bearish MACD, silver is more likely to break an upward sloping trend line from last Thursday, at $28.40 now.
Following that, Friday’s close near $26.98 will be on the seller’s radar ahead of the 200-HMA level of $26.16.
On the flip side, $29.30 can test the intraday’s upside momentum before highlighting the $30.00 threshold on the silver bull’s radar.
Should the bullion stay positive above $30.00, the late January 2013 low near $30.75 will be in the spotlight.
Overall, the white metal is likely to witness downside pressure but the bulls shouldn’t leave hopes.
Silver hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|28.34
|Today Daily Change
|-0.46
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.60%
|Today daily open
|28.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.95
|Daily SMA50
|25.3
|Daily SMA100
|24.84
|Daily SMA200
|22.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|30.07
|Previous Daily Low
|26.98
|Previous Weekly High
|27.66
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.7
|Previous Monthly High
|27.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|28.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|28.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|30.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|31.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|33.33
