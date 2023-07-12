- Silver price leaps toward $24.00, gaining over 4% as US inflation decelerates, indicating a softer stance from the Fed.
- Technical outlook shows the XAG/USD uptrend could gather strength with a break above $24.20.
- Should XAG/USD fail to hold above $24.00, potential losses with critical support levels are highlighted in the $23-$23.50 range.
Silver price surged toward the $24.00 region on Wednesday following the release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), which showed inflationary pressures tumbling, suggesting the Federal Reserve (Fed) would not need to tighten as aggressively expected. The XAG/USD is trading at $24.07, gaining more than 4%, after hitting a low of $23.11.
XAG/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The XAG/USD shifted from a neutral-downward biased to upward as price action broke technical resistance levels, with buyers eyeing a downslope resistance trendline, previously broken, which remains in play at around $24.30/45. If XAG/USD surpasses the latter, April’s 29 daily low at $24.49 would be up for grabs before XAG/USD threatens $25.00 per troy ounce.
Conversely, XAG/USD’s failure to achieve a daily close above $24.00 will expose the non-yielding metal to further losses. First, support will emerge at the 50-day EMA at $23.43, the 100-day EMA at $23.36, and then the 20-day EMA at $23.17. Once those levels are cleared, the 200-day EMA is up next at $22.95.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at bullish territory, the same as the three-day Rate of Change (RoC), suggests XAG buyers remain in charge. The XAG/USD uptrend is in play but look for breaks above $24.20 to gather further strength.
XAG/USD Price Action – Daily chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.11
|Today Daily Change
|0.98
|Today Daily Change %
|4.24
|Today daily open
|23.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.06
|Daily SMA50
|23.65
|Daily SMA100
|23.43
|Daily SMA200
|22.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.39
|Previous Daily Low
|23.02
|Previous Weekly High
|23.31
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.52
|Previous Monthly High
|24.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.34
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
