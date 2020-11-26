Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD struggles to justify Wednesday’s spinning top above $23.00

- Silver prints mild gains after bouncing off the two-month-old support line.
- Candlestick suggests traders’ indecisiveness unless breaking 100-day EMA.
- Sellers can eye October low following the support line break.
Silver prices rise to $23.39, up 0.39% intraday, amid Thursday’s Asian session. The white metal flashed a bullish spinning top, suggesting the traders’ indecision, the previous day as an upward sloping trend line from September 24 triggered corrective pullback from one month low.
However, silver buyers are waiting for a clear break above the 100-day EMA level of $23.57 to defy the candlestick formation and attack a two-week-old resistance line near $23.95.
It should, however, be noted that the $24.00 round-figure the mid-November high of $25.07 can offer intermediate halts between $23.95 and the monthly high of $26.00.
On the downside, a daily closing below the stated support line, at $23.30 will direct the silver sellers toward the $23.00 threshold.
Though, lows marked in October and September, respectively around $22.60 and $21.65, will challenge the commodity’s further weakness.
Silver daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.4
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21%
|Today daily open
|23.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.17
|Daily SMA50
|24.23
|Daily SMA100
|24.67
|Daily SMA200
|20.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.52
|Previous Daily Low
|23.1
|Previous Weekly High
|25.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.64
|Previous Monthly High
|25.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.59
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds steady above 0.7350 on Australia's Q3 Capex miss
AUD/USD keeps its range above 0.7350 despite a big miss on the Australian Q3 Capex data. The bulls take a breather after Wednesday's rally to two-month highs of 0.7373 amid broad-based US dollar weakness. MIxed US macro data and Fed minutes downed the dollar.
USD/JPY: Rebound stalls near 104.50 amid Thanksgiving light trading
USD/JPY’s bounce loses still in Asia on Thanksgiving Day, as the bulls lack follow-through amid holiday-thinned market conditions. US markets are closed Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving Day. DXY wallows in two-month lows on mixed US data, covid surge.
Gold teasing rising channel breakdown on 1H chart
Gold looks vulnerable despite Wednesday bounce. The bears are fighting back control, as gold looks poised to dive out of the rising channel pattern formed on the hourly chart. 200-DMA at $1798 is the level to beat for the bears.
WTI reverses the pullback from multi-day high to attack $46.00
WTI bounces off $45.51, near the highest since March 06 flashed the previous day. Weekly data suggested EIA marked a surprise draw in inventories, Baker Hughes signaled an increase in rig US counts.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!