Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD struggles to hold $25.00 despite mildly bid S&P 500 Futures

- Silver wavers around 13-day low following a failure to rebound.
- S&P 500 Futures seem to consolidate recent losses amid hopes of further stimulus.
- Geopolitics, trade and covid fears weigh on risks but a light calendar probes the bears.
- US GDP will be the key data to watch, risk news keeps the driver’s seat.
Silver prices seesaw near $25.00 amid Thursday’s Asian trading session. The white metal dropped to the lowest since March 08 the previous day but ended the day’s trading without major moves and a trend-reversal suggesting candlestick.
While looking for catalysts, the US dollar strength and fears of economic recovery seem to have garnered major attention among the market players. However, the white metal’s risk-safety status, depending upon gold’s moves, likely have stopped the quote’s south-run.
Though, the recent headlines from Reuters suggesting further hardships for Chinese firms listed on the American exchanges and North Korea’s missile testing offer fresh challenges to the sentiment.
On the contrary, hopes of further stimulus from the US administration and extra spending on Chinese products, as backed by the Bloomberg analysis, seem to favor the S&P 500 Futures to snap a two-day losing streak by flashing 0.18% intraday gains by the press time. Furthermore, recently upbeat comments from Chicago Fed President Charles Evans also favored the risk-on mood.
Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury yields stop the previous three-day downtrend above 1.60% whereas the US dollar index (DXY) stays firm near the four-month top surrounding 92.60.
Moving on, a light calendar in Asia keeps silver traders search for fresh clues but today’s US GDP and comments by multiple policymakers from Europe and the US can entertain traders afterward.
Read: The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP
Technical analysis
Wednesday’s gravestone Doji candlestick on the daily chart suggests corrective pullback towards a 100-day SMA level of $25.65. Though, any failure to do so can eye two-month-old support line and 200-day SMA, respectively around $24.90 and $24.70.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.08
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|25.09
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.99
|Daily SMA50
|26.36
|Daily SMA100
|25.65
|Daily SMA200
|24.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.36
|Previous Daily Low
|24.98
|Previous Weekly High
|26.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.76
|Previous Monthly High
|30.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.69
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
