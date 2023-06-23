Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD struggles near multi-month low, below 200-day SMA

- Silver bounces off a multi-month low touched on Friday, albeit lacks any follow-through buying.
- The overnight breakdown below a technically significant 200-day SMA favours bearish traders.
- A sustained strength beyond $23.00 is needed to support prospects for any meaningful recovery.
Silver stages a modest bounce from the vicinity of the $22.00 round-figure mark, or over a three-month low touched this Friday and for now, seems to have snapped a four-day losing streak. Spot prices, however, lack follow-through buying and trade below the mid-$22.00s, around the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the March-May rally heading into the European session.
From a technical perspective, the overnight break and acceptance below the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) was seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders, against the backdrop of the recent failure near the 50-day SMA. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are holding deep in the negative territory and are still far from being in the oversold zone. This, in turn, adds credence to the bearish outlook for the XAG/USD and supports prospects for a further depreciating move.
Some follow-through selling below the $22.10 area, or the monthly low, will reaffirm the negative bias and drag the XAG/USD towards the $21.70-$21.65 support zone. The downward trajectory could get extended further towards the $21.25 intermediate support en route to the $21.00 round figure. The next relevant support is pegged near the $20.50 area, below which bears might eventually aim towards challenging the YTD low, levels just below the $20.00 psychological mark touched in March.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery beyond the $23.45 area (200-day SMA) is more likely to attract fresh sellers near the $23.70 zone and remain capped near the $23.00 round-figure mark. The said handle coincides with the 50% Fibo. level, which if cleared decisively might trigger a short-covering rally and lift the XAG/USD to the $23.30-$23.35 hurdle en route to 38.2% Fibo. level, around the $23.70-$23.75 zone. The latter should now act as a pivotal point for short-term traders.
Silver daily chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.27
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|22.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.58
|Daily SMA50
|24.25
|Daily SMA100
|23.33
|Daily SMA200
|22.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.74
|Previous Daily Low
|22.18
|Previous Weekly High
|24.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.22
|Previous Monthly High
|26.14
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps below 1.0900 after dismal PMI data
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and broke below 1.0900 early Friday. Disappointing PMI surveys from Germany and France seem to be weighing heavily on the Euro, while the US Dollar continues to gather strength on risk aversion.
GBP/USD tests 1.2700 after UK Retail Sales data, PMI eyed
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades deep in negative territory near 1.2700. Although Retail Sales data from the UK came in slightly better than expected, souring market mood doesn't allow the pair to gain traction. S&P Global will release UK and US PMIs later.
Gold retreats as USD Index prints a fresh day high, US PMI eyed
Gold price (XAU/USD) has witnessed selling pressure around $1,917.50 in the European session. The short-lived pullback in the precious metal has concluded and it is expected to drop back to an intraday low at $1,910.00.
Will Bitcoin take a break after $30,000?
Bitcoin price remains highly bullish on all timeframes. The recent rally has pushed it to the $30,000 psychological level. Altcoins are likely going to be sidelined while investors pour capital into BTC, pushing the big crypto to scale higher heights.
Keeping up with the central banks
The Bank of England’s (BoE) decision to step up the pace of rate hikes at the 13th meeting since the start of the tightening policy has been broadly unwelcomed from households, to bond and stock investors, and to FX traders.