- Silver struggles to capitalize on the previous day’s modest bounce and edges lower on Wednesday.
- Failure to find acceptance above the 61.8% Fibo. level supports prospects for further near-term fall.
- Attempted recovery could be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped near the $20.00 mark.
Silver meets with a fresh supply on Wednesday and remains on the defensive through the early European session. The white metal is currently placed just above the $19.00 mark and seems vulnerable to slide further.
The overnight recovery move from the vicinity of the monthly low struggled to find acceptance above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the July-August rally. The subsequent pullback suggests that the bearish pressure might still be far from being over.
Furthermore, technical indicators on the daily chart are holding deep in the negative territory and are still far from being in the oversold zone. This adds credence to the bearish outlook and supports prospects for a further depreciating move for the XAG/USD.
Hence, a decline back towards the weekly low, around the $18.70 region, en route to the next relevant support near the $18.45-$18.40 area, remains a distinct possibility. The downward trajectory could drag the XAG/USD to the YTD low, around the $18.15 zone touched in July.
On the flip side, the overnight swing high, around the $19.25-$19.30 area, now seems to act as immediate resistance. Any further recovery could be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped near the $19.40-$19.50 area, which coincides with the 50% Fibo. level.
The latter should now act as a pivotal point, which if cleared should lift the XAG/USD to the $19.85 confluence, comprising of the 50-day SMA and the 38.2% Fibo. level. Some follow-through buying beyond the $20.00 mark will suggest that spot prices have bottomed out.
Silver daily chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.07
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|19.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.99
|Daily SMA50
|19.93
|Daily SMA100
|21.38
|Daily SMA200
|22.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.28
|Previous Daily Low
|18.8
|Previous Weekly High
|20.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.03
|Previous Monthly High
|20.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.15
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.59
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.34
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
