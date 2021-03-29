Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD struggles below $25.00 mark, remains vulnerable

- Silver witnessed some selling on Monday and extended its slide from the $25.25-30 supply zone.
- The bias favours bearish traders and supports prospects for a decline to retest the $24.00 mark.
Silver remained under some selling pressure through the mid-European session and was last seen hovering near two-day lows, around the $24.75-80 region. The mentioned area coincides with the very important 200-day SMA, which if broken decisively should pave the way for additional losses.
Given that last week's rebound from over two-month lows lost steam near the $25.25-30 supply zone, the bias remains titled firmly in favour of bearish traders. The outlook is reinforced by the fact that bearish technical indicators on hourly/daily charts are holding above the oversold territory.
The set-up supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating and an extension of the recent sharp pullback from the key $30.00 psychological mark. Hence, a subsequent slide below the $24.40 region, towards challenging YTD lows near the $24.00 mark, remains a distinct possibility.
Some follow-through selling should pave the way for a fall towards the next relevant support near the $23.60-55 area en-route the $23.00 mark. The downward trajectory could further get extended and drag the XAG/USD towards November 2020 daily closing lows, around the $22.60 level.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery back above the $25.00 mark is likely to meet with some fresh supply near the $25.25-30 region. A sustained move beyond might trigger a short-covering move and lift the XAG/USD beyond the $25.80 intermediate resistance, back towards the $26.00 round-figure mark.
This is followed by resistance near the $26.30-40 region, which if cleared decisively will negate any near-term negative bias. The XAG/USD might then aim back to reclaim the $27.00 mark before eventually darting towards the $27.35-40 resistance zone ahead of the $27.80-90 barrier.
XAG/USD 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.86
|Today Daily Change
|-0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.84
|Today daily open
|25.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.8
|Daily SMA50
|26.36
|Daily SMA100
|25.64
|Daily SMA200
|24.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.26
|Previous Daily Low
|24.87
|Previous Weekly High
|26.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.41
|Previous Monthly High
|30.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.26
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD suffers from risk-off mood, European covid concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.18, falling as the safe-haven dollar rises in the fallout of a hedge fund liquidation which may have further ripple effects on markets. Rising coronavirus cases in France and Germany are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3800 after an early spike
The pound is firmly up against the greenback, trading near a four-day high of 1.3846. Optimism about Britain’s reopening provides support.
XAU/USD flirts with session lows, around $1725 region
A modest pickup in the USD demand prompted fresh selling around gold on Monday. A softer risk tone extended support to the safe-haven XAU/USD and helped limit losses. Sustained weakness below the $1720 support is needed to confirm a bearish breakdown.
The week ahead: Holidays and payrolls
It’s the start of two shortened weeks due to the Easter holidays, predominantly in Europe, however, we expect to see lower volumes in the coming days, even though the US markets are open as usual. What will move the dial for markets this week?
Cardano on the brink of 55% liftoff to record highs
Cardano exchanges hands within the confines of a symmetrical triangle, ready for a colossal breakout. Massive buy orders are expected as soon as ADA crosses above $1.48 (all-time high).