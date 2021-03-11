Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD struggles above $26.00 after easing from 50-day SMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Silver fades recovery moves from $25.84, seesaws around $26.10-20.
  • Bearish MACD, failures to cross 50-day SMA favor sellers.
  • Six-week-old falling trend line adds to the upside barriers.
  • 61.8% Fibonacci retracement offers strong support ahead of the yearly bottom.

Silver steps back from 50-day SMA, currently taking rounds to $26.10, during the initial Asian session on Friday. The white metal refreshed the weekly top the previous day before declining from the key SMA.

Given the bearish MACD joining the metal’s failures to cross 50-day SMA, silver is likely to remain depressed. However, sellers await a clear downside break of 50% Fibonacci retracement of November 2020 to February 2021 run-up, at $25.96, for fresh positions.

It should be noted that the commodity’s declines past-$25.96 will again try to conquer the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of $25.00 with eyes on the yearly bottom of $24.18.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 50-day SMA, currently around $26.45, needs to cross a falling trend line from February’s top, at $29.92, to recall the silver buyers.

Overall, silver prices are likely to mark another attempt to break the key Fibonacci retracement support but bears are waiting for confirmation.

Silver daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 26.13
Today Daily Change -0.07
Today Daily Change % -0.27%
Today daily open 26.2
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 26.78
Daily SMA50 26.45
Daily SMA100 25.47
Daily SMA200 24.27
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 26.22
Previous Daily Low 25.55
Previous Weekly High 27.08
Previous Weekly Low 24.83
Previous Monthly High 30.07
Previous Monthly Low 25.9
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 25.97
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 25.81
Daily Pivot Point S1 25.76
Daily Pivot Point S2 25.32
Daily Pivot Point S3 25.09
Daily Pivot Point R1 26.43
Daily Pivot Point R2 26.66
Daily Pivot Point R3 27.1

 

 

