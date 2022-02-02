Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD still struggling with selling pressure ahead of $23.00 area despite ongoing buck woes

- Spot silver prices continue to struggle to benefit from the latest USD slump, amid selling pressure in the $23.00 area.
- That despite a massive miss on expectations in the latest US ADP figures, which come ahead of Friday’s jobs report.
- Perhaps what XAG/USD needs is to clear the resistance area around $23.00 before a more substantial rebound can take place.
Spot silver (XAG/USD) prices continue to struggle to benefit from the latest US dollar slump, as spot prices continue to face selling pressure ahead of the $23.00 per troy ounce level. Indeed, since pulling back from earlier session highs in the $22.80s after failing to rally above the 50-day moving average at $22.86, the precious metal has traded in choppy fashion, even dipping below $22.50 at one point. At current levels in the $22.60s, it trades about 0.2% higher on the session. That despite a massive miss on expectations in the latest US ADP National Employment report, which showed private payrolls dropping by more than 300K in January versus forecasts for a 207K rise.
Though ADP hasn’t had the best track record as of late in predicting the official US payroll change number (out on Friday), it will push already very low expectations even lower. The rapid spread of Omicron over the past six weeks or so in the US has disrupted the usual labour market churn and slowed the pace of hiring. In light of this, markets have broadly ignored the latest ADP report and will likely ignore the headline NFP number on Friday (so long as it doesn’t deviate to massively from the roughly 150K expected job gain). Fed officials have flagged wage cost pressures as more important in the near-term to policymaking decisions, so Friday’s Average Hourly Earnings (AHE) growth metric will be the most closely followed aspect of the report.
If AHE follows in the footsteps of last week’s Q4 Employment Cost Index data by underwhelming expectations, the US dollar may gather fresh momentum. Spot silver’s failure to capitalise on the USD weakness that has already ensued this week raises questions about whether the aforementioned scenario would ultimately be a XAG/USD positive. Perhaps what XAG/USD needs is to clear the resistance area around $23.00 before a more substantial rebound can take place. Certainly, a rally above $23.00 would open the door to a run back towards $24.00. However, in the longer-run, in an environment where the Fed is moving towards tighter policy, the 200DMA may continue to provide a long-term ceiling, as has been the case since last August.
XAG/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.72
|Today Daily Change
|0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40
|Today daily open
|22.63
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.13
|Daily SMA50
|22.86
|Daily SMA100
|23.2
|Daily SMA200
|24.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.05
|Previous Daily Low
|22.41
|Previous Weekly High
|24.31
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.15
|Previous Monthly High
|24.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.96
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.62
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pierces 1.1300 amid growth-related concerns
EUR/USD eased from a fresh weekly high of 1.1329, weighed by an increased dismal mood. Skyrocketing European inflation and shockingly poor US employment figures sent investors into safety. The focus now shifts to the European Central Bank and its monetary policy announcement scheduled for Thursday.
GBP/USD continues to push higher toward 1.3600 on dollar weakness
GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum on Wednesday and continues to push higher toward 1.3600. The US Dollar Index stays deep in the negative territory below 96.00 after the ADP report showed a surprising decline in private sector employment in January.
Gold Price Forecast: Grinding higher amid a souring market’s mood Premium
Spot gold is trading at around $1,809.00 a troy ounce, marginally higher on a daily basis. The bright metal gained some upward traction during US trading hours, as the market’s sentiment turned sour, fueling demand for safe-haven assets.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets to favor bears soon
Bitcoin price has more room for upside, Ethereum price shows signs of rejection around the $2,789 to $3,167 supply zone and Ripple price continues to consolidate around the $0.604 support level.
Lower unemployment with meager job growth? Yes, that can happen, here's how and what it means for markets Premium
Usually, weak NFP figures have a negative impact on the greenback’s performance against its major rivals but the US Dollar Index didn’t suffer any noticeable losses after the last two releases.