Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD steps back from yearly low to $24.00 but bears keep the reins

- Silver bounces off multi-day low but stays below a seven-week-old support line.
- Bulls remain off the table until witnessing a clear break above 200-DMA.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, September 2020 low lure the bears.
Silver (XAG/USD) prints 1.55% intraday losses despite recently bouncing off the yearly low of $22.16 to $24.00 during Monday’s Asian session.
While failures to stay below an ascending support line from September 2020 triggered the metal’s latest bounce, the quote remains below a downward sloping trend line from late June.
In addition to the sustained breakdown of the short-term support line, descending Momentum line also backs the silver bears to retest the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of June-August 2020 upside, near $23.40.
However, any further downside will need a daily closing below the stated 11-month-old support line near $22.60 to convince bears.
Also acting as strong supports is 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and September 2020 lows, respectively near $21.90 and $21.60.
On the flip side, a clear break of the previous support line from June, near $24.10, needs to cross the previous month’s low surrounding $24.50, to convince short-term silver buyers.
It should be noted, however, that the bulls may remain skeptical until the quote stays below the 200-DMA level of $25.92.
Silver: Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.77
|Today Daily Change
|-0.59
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.42%
|Today daily open
|24.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.41
|Daily SMA50
|26.23
|Daily SMA100
|26.26
|Daily SMA200
|25.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.2
|Previous Daily Low
|24.2
|Previous Weekly High
|26
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.2
|Previous Monthly High
|26.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.59
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.98
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears battle four-month-old support near 1.1750
EUR/USD takes offers around 1.1755, teasing the previous month’s low flashed on Friday, amid the initial Asian session on Monday. The major currency pair dropped heavily the previous day after breaking a nine-month-long support line.
GBP/USD refreshes weekly lows below 1.3850 on USD strength
GBP/USD follows the footprints of the previous week and edges lower in the early Asian trading session. US Dollar Index trades near 93.00 on upbeat economic data and Fed official’s hawkish views. The sterling struggles on the BOE hawkish shift, Brexit tension.
EUR/USD: Bears battle four-month-old support near 1.1750
EUR/USD takes offers around 1.1755, teasing the previous month’s low flashed on Friday, amid the initial Asian session on Monday. The major currency pair dropped heavily the previous day after breaking a nine-month-long support line.
US Dollar Index extends post NFP run-up to two-week top near 93.00
US Dollar Index prints 0.12% intraday gains despite stepping back from the recently flashed two-week top of 92.92 to 92.90 amid Monday’s Asian session. The greenback gauge keeps Friday’s NFP-led gains amid optimism concerning the US stimulus.
Shiba Inu price kick-starts its 55% upswing, more gains on the horizon
Shiba Inu price has witnessed a massive expansion after consolidating for roughly two weeks. Although this rally was exponential, it has more room to move higher. Investors can expect a short-term consolidation or a minor pullback before SHIB tags its intended target.