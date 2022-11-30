- Silver price remains sidelined inside a two-week-old symmetrical triangle.
- 200-HMA offers intermediate halt amid downbeat MACD, RSI signals.
- Bulls need validation from $21.70 to aim for a monthly high.
Silver price (XAG/USD) fades the previous day’s recovery moves from a one-week low, taking rounds to $21.25-30 during Wednesday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the bright metal stays inside a fortnight-long symmetrical triangle while defending the previous day’s upside break of the 200-HMA.
It’s worth noting, however, that the bearish Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) signals and the downward-sloping Relative Strength Index (RSI) placed at 14, not oversold, seem to tease the bears.
A clear break of the 200-HMA support near $21.15 becomes necessary to tease the XAG/USD bears. Even so, the $21.00 round figures and lower line of the aforementioned triangle, around $20.95 by the press time, could challenge the bullion’s further downside.
In a case where the Silver price drops below $20.95, the November 07 low near $20.40 appears crucial for sellers as a break which could quickly direct the quote towards the monthly low of $18.83.
Meanwhile, recovery moves not only need to cross the stated triangle’s upper line, close to $21.50 at the latest, but also need validation from the $21.70 to convince the buyers.
Following that, a run-up towards the monthly top surrounding $22.25 can’t be ruled out.
Silver: Hourly chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|21.24
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|21.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|21.08
|Daily SMA50
|20.02
|Daily SMA100
|19.65
|Daily SMA200
|21.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|21.45
|Previous Daily Low
|20.89
|Previous Weekly High
|21.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.58
|Previous Monthly High
|21.24
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.09
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|21.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|21.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|21.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|21.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.06
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
