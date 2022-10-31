- Silver price remains mildly offered while staying between 200-SMA and 50-SMA.
- Downbeat oscillators, sustained break of weekly ascending trend line keeps bears hopeful.
- Bulls need validation from $20.00 to retake control.
Silver price (XAG/USD) struggles to defend $19.00 as it seesaws inside a 20-pip area comprising the key SMAs during Monday’s Asian session.
Even so, bearish MACD signals join the downbeat RSI (14), not oversold, to keep the sellers hopeful.
Above that, the previous day’s downside break of a one-week-old ascending support line, now resistance around $19.65, also favors the XAG/USD bears.
Even if the quote rises past the $19.65 hurdle, a seven-week-old horizontal resistance area near $20.00, will be crucial for the silver buyers to cross before taking control. Following that, a run-up toward the monthly high of $21.24 can’t be ruled out.
Alternatively, a downside break of the 50-SMA level of $19.10, could poke the $19.00 threshold before directing the bears toward the monthly bottom surrounding $18.10.
Following that, the $18.00 round figure and previous monthly low near $17.55 will be in the spotlight.
It should be noted that the silver’s weakness past $17.55 won’t hesitate to aim for June 2020 low near $16.95.
To sum up, silver prices remain on the bear’s radar unless staying successfully beyond the $20.00 hurdle.
Silver: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.19
|Today Daily Change
|-0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|19.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.46
|Daily SMA50
|19.11
|Daily SMA100
|19.56
|Daily SMA200
|21.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.64
|Previous Daily Low
|19
|Previous Weekly High
|19.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.79
|Previous Monthly High
|20.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.59
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
