Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD stays between key Fibonacci levels near $24.50

By Eren Sengezer
  • Silver is posting modest gains after closing in the red for three days.
  • Price could struggle to rive above $25.50 hurdle in the near term.

After closing the previous three trading days in the negative territory, the XAG/USD pair staged a rebound on Tuesday and was last seen gaining 0.71% on the day at $24.45.

In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, this move seems to be a product of broad-based USD weakness and the technical picture remains neutral in the near-term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on XAG/USD's daily chart stays relatively flat near 50, confirming the pair's indecisiveness.

On the downside, the 20-day SMA seems to have formed a support for XAG/USD at $24.25. With a daily close below that level, the pair could extend its slide toward the 100-day SMA at $23.35 ahead of $23 (psychological level/Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of March-August uptrend).

Resistances, on the other hand, align at $25 (psychological level) and $25.50 (50-day SMA/Fibonacci 23.6% retracement). Unless XAG/USD makes a daily close above the latter, bulls could struggle to take control of the price.

XAG/USD daily chart

Additional technical levels to consider

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 24.45
Today Daily Change 0.17
Today Daily Change % 0.70
Today daily open 24.28
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 24.24
Daily SMA50 25.53
Daily SMA100 23.28
Daily SMA200 19.79
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24.68
Previous Daily Low 24.1
Previous Weekly High 25.29
Previous Weekly Low 24.12
Previous Monthly High 28.9
Previous Monthly Low 21.66
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 24.32
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.45
Daily Pivot Point S1 24.03
Daily Pivot Point S2 23.77
Daily Pivot Point S3 23.45
Daily Pivot Point R1 24.6
Daily Pivot Point R2 24.93
Daily Pivot Point R3 25.18

 

 





