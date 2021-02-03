Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD stabilises below $27.00 level as retail froth subsides

- Spot silver (XAG/USD) prices have stabilised just to the south of the $27.00 level on Wednesday as retail froth subsides.
- A stronger US dollar is posing some problems for the precious metal.
Spot silver (XAG/USD) prices have stabilised just to the south of the $27.00 level on Wednesday, a modest recovery after dropping below the $26.50 mark on Tuesday. A recovery in the market’s appetite for risk is likely helping and it appears as though speculative froth with regards to retail investor demand is dying down, although the US Mint did announce on Tuesday that it cannot meet the rising demand for the precious metals as plant capacity issues poses problems. However, a stronger US dollar is posing some problems for the precious metal.
Driving the day
Wednesday is shaping up to be another favourable one for risk appetite; US equity markets opened mostly higher and stocks in Europe have been doing well, while crude oil markets and industrial metals alike are performing well; sentiment remains buoyant in anticipation of more US fiscal stimulus (an advisor to US President Joe Biden suggested Congress could pass a $1.3T bill) and amid continued positive news flow on the vaccine front.
FX markets are unreflective of the upbeat tone, however, posing a problem for precious metal market. While NZD and AUD take the top two spots in the G10 FX performance table on Wednesday, a reflection of bullish macro events down under, the US dollar is the next best performing currency on the day and the Dollar Index (DXY) has rallied from Asia Pacific session lows around the 91.00 level to set fresh two-month highs in recent trade of just above the 91.30 mark. Typically, a stronger US dollar weighed on precious metals such as silver, which have a negative correlation to it.
In terms of why the US dollar, typically seen as a safe haven asset, is gaining for a third straight day; investors/market analysts do seem somewhat confused and many are chalking the move up to a “long-overdue” technical correction to the upside in order to allow a market that has for some time been heavily short the US dollar (according to CFTC speculator positioning data). Lots of focus is also being given to this week’s heavy schedule of US data. ISM services PMI numbers for January are due any minute and stronger than expected reading could further boost the US buck at the expense of the likes of silver.
XAG/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|26.85
|Today Daily Change
|0.42
|Today Daily Change %
|1.59
|Today daily open
|26.43
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.89
|Daily SMA50
|25.36
|Daily SMA100
|24.83
|Daily SMA200
|22.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|29.13
|Previous Daily Low
|26.28
|Previous Weekly High
|27.66
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.7
|Previous Monthly High
|27.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|28.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|28.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|30.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|31.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.20 after upbeat ADP NFP
EUR-USD remains on the back foot as the dollar rises with yields. ADP's private-sector jobs report showed an increase of 174,000 positions, better than expected. The ISM Services PMI is next and fiscal stimulus news from Washington is awaited.
DOGE at risk of a 60% downswing if vital support fails to hold
Dogecoin recovery has become an uphill task after plunging from $0.088. The bearish outlook has also remained unchallenged over the last couple of days, as reported. Meanwhile, the 'Meme Coin' is exchanging hands at $0.032 amid the bulls' intensive fight to hold above $0.030.
GME settles below $100, sheds 5.50% in post-market trading
GME shares collapsed below $80 but rally to over $140. Robinhood raises limit on purchases to 100 shares. Mark Cuban on CNBC discusses Gamestop.
XAG/USD sees a dead cat bounce as technical setup favors bears
GameStop sell-off led bounce in XAG/USD fizzles above the $27 mark. Silver looks south again amid bearish crossover and likely bear flag on 1H chart. XAG bears target 200-HMA as RSI stays below the midline.
US Dollar Index: Next stop on the upside at 91.90
DXY pushes higher and navigates the area of fresh 2021 peaks around 91.30 on Wednesday.