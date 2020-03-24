Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD spikes up from the 2020 lows, challenges $14.00/oz

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • XAG/USD is bouncing off the 2020 lows as Federal Reserve launches largest stimulus package this Monday.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 14.50 resistance.
 

Silver daily chart

 
After the selloff to 2009 lows, silver is bouncing sharply as the Fed announces unlimited Quantitative Easing (QE) to counter the coronavirus crisis. 
  

Silver four-hour chart 

 
XAG/USD is grinding higher as the market is challenging the 14.00 figure while regaining the 50 SMA on the four-hour chart. Bulls are taking control and a break above the 14.50 resistance can see the correction up extend towards the 15.00 and 17.00 figures in the coming sessions or weeks. Support can be expected near the 13.50, 13.00 and 12.50 price levels. 
 
 
Resistance: 14.50, 15.00, 17.00
Support: 13.50, 13.00, 12.50
 
 

Additional key levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 14.12
Today Daily Change 0.85
Today Daily Change % 6.41
Today daily open 13.27
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 15.64
Daily SMA50 17
Daily SMA100 17.15
Daily SMA200 17.08
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 13.28
Previous Daily Low 12.29
Previous Weekly High 15.29
Previous Weekly Low 11.64
Previous Monthly High 18.95
Previous Monthly Low 16.4
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 12.9
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 12.67
Daily Pivot Point S1 12.61
Daily Pivot Point S2 11.95
Daily Pivot Point S3 11.62
Daily Pivot Point R1 13.61
Daily Pivot Point R2 13.94
Daily Pivot Point R3 14.6

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured around 1.08 as dollar attempts recovery

EUR/USD pressured around 1.08 as dollar attempts recovery

EUR/USD is trading around 1.108 as the market mood remains upbeat. The Fed's QE is weighing on the dollar and US fiscal stimulus is awaited. Plunges in eurozone and US PMIs are shrugged off for now.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades around 1.17 amid upbeat market mood

GBP/USD trades around 1.17 amid upbeat market mood

GBP/USD is trading above 1.17 as the dollar retreats after the Fed's open-ended QE announcement on Monday. Sterling is ignoring the plunge in UK Services PMI to 35.7 and the lockdown in the UK.

GBP/USD News

Altcoin segment – “Houston, we have a problem”

Altcoin segment – “Houston, we have a problem”

Bitcoin's dominance chart shows a key moment that can have disastrous consequences. An increase in King Bitcoin dominance could mean the end of hundreds of Altcoin projects. Main Altcoins show signs of a possible positive outcome, but everything is at stake.

Read more

Gold eases from 2-week tops, still well bid just below $1600 mark

Gold eases from 2-week tops, still well bid just below $1600 mark

Gold maintained its strong bid tone through the mid-European session, albeit has retreated around $30 from intraday swing highs to the $1615 region.

Gold News

WTI struggles around $25.00 as buyers await fresh clues to extend recovery

WTI struggles around $25.00 as buyers await fresh clues to extend recovery

WTI struggles to carry the recovery gains. The US dollar registers broad weakness as markets cheer nearness to the COVID-19 Bill. Fed announced unlimited QE the previous day, coronavirus risk prevails. API data, global activity gauges in the spotlight.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures