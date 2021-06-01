Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD smashed back to test bull's commitments again

- Silver is testing the commitments of the bulls yet again.
- It is make or break time for the bulls at critical support.
As per the series of analysis, the latest, 31 May, of which can be read here, Silver Price Analysis: Bulls move in on critical resistance, XAG/USD has been making a very tough time of the upside since correcting the 13 - 18 May bullish impulse.
A number of bullish attempts to extend the bullish trend have faltered since the 21 May lows marking the end of the correction's range to the downside.
Bulls continue to attempt to take control and the start of the week's price action had been encouraging, as per the prior analysis as follows:
Prior analysis, 4-hour chart
''As illustrated, the price has pierced the dynamic resistance and subsequently moved up to test the horizontal resistance and prior 4-hour highs.
The price has also fallen back to test the support structure and bullish Momentum would be expected to drive the price on to reach fresh daily highs in a new daily bullish impulse.''
Live market update, 4-hour chart
Meanwhile, and unsurprisingly, the price has been hit by the bears yet again around the prior resistance.
However, that is not to say that the outlook is any less bullish.
The bulls have so far committed at the 21-EMA and prior support structure from which would be expected to hold this significant retest.
In doing so, there will be a convincing prospect of a final push for the extension of the bullish trend to fresh daily/weekly highs.
Having said that, the fact that the price didn't halt at the prior resistance speaks volumes.
A break below this last structural defence that includes the confluence of the counter trendline, the build-up of 4-hour horizontal support as well as the 21 EMA, then we will be back to square one and neutral again with Momentum tilted towards or below zero.
27.80 is key for the bears and then 27.50 thereafter.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
