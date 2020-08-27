Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD slips below $27.50 as doji on 4H recall sellers

- Silver takes a U-turn from form the weekly high of $27.52.
- Bearish candlestick formation highlights 50-bar SMA, 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement for sellers.
- Friday’s top holds the key to pair’s further upside.
Silver refrains from extending the previous day’s bullish momentum while declining to $27.32, down 0.66% on a day, amid the early Thursday. In doing so, the white metal respects the Doji candlestick formation on the four-hour (4H) chart.
Considering this, sellers are currently targeting a 50-bar SMA level of $23.03, a break of which could direct them to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of August 14-18 upside, at 26.78.
Should the bears conquer the key Fibonacci support, $26.00 and $25.75 holds the key to the quote’s slump towards the monthly bottom surrounding $23.40.
Meanwhile, a clear break of $27.55, comprising Friday’s peak, can trigger the bullion’s fresh rise towards $28.00 and then to $28.47.
While the bulls are less likely to find acceptance above $28.50, a surprise run-up might not hesitate to challenge the multi-month high near $29.85.
Silver four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|27.32
|Today Daily Change
|-0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.69%
|Today daily open
|27.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.62
|Daily SMA50
|22.36
|Daily SMA100
|19.34
|Daily SMA200
|18.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27.51
|Previous Daily Low
|26.1
|Previous Weekly High
|28.47
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.83
|Previous Monthly High
|26.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|29.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eyes Jackson Hole Symposium to seesaw beyond 0.7200
AUD/USD bulls catch a breather following a two-day winning streak. The aussie pair became the biggest G10 gainers the previous day but have been sluggish since the day began for Asian traders. US GDP and Fed Chair’s Powell’s speech will be crucial to watch.
XAU/USD bulls retake controls by crossing $1,950
Gold regains $1,950, currently around $1,954, at the start of Thursday’s Asian session. The yellow metal differed from the previous three-day losses while closing at the highest since August 19.
USD/JPY losing bullish commitments to fresh 105.80 low
USD/JPY bears taking control as markets focus on the Jackson Hole risk ahead. The price of the pair is taking on a fresh low as geopolitical risks simmer away, supporting the yen. The US dollar was losing ground in the New York session.
WTI consolidates recent gains near 25-week high above $43.50
WTI bulls catch a breather after rising to $43.86, the highest levels since early-March. The energy benchmark refreshed the multi-week high the previous day after weekly inventories from the EIA marked an extra drop than -3.694M forecast.
Dollar dips ahead of Jackson hole: What to expect from Powell
For forex traders, Thursday’s Jackson Hole speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell is the most important event risk this week. Despite a continued rise in US yields, investors sold US dollars ahead of this big event.