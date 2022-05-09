Silver prolonged its recent bearish trend and dropped to a fresh YTD low on Monday.

A break below the $22.00 mark could now be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders.

Oversold RSI (14) on the daily chart warrants some caution before placing fresh bets.

Silver witnessed selling for the third successive day on Monday and dropped to a fresh YTD low, further below the $22.00 mark during the first half of the European session.

Given that last week's post-FOMC recovery move faltered near a resistance marked by an ascending trend-line support breakpoint, sustained break below the $22.00 mark has set the stage for further losses. That said, RSI (14) on the daily chart is already flashing oversold conditions and warrants some caution.

Nevertheless, the XAG/USD seems vulnerable to prolonging a four-week-old bearish trajectory and slide to retest the December 2021 low, around the $21.40 region. Some follow-through selling has the potential to drag spot prices further towards the next relevant support near the $21.00 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, any attempted recovery might now confront stiff resistance near the $22.40-$22.50 horizontal zone. Sustained strength beyond might trigger a short-covering move and allow the XAG/USD to reclaim the $23.00 mark and test last week's swing high, around the $23.25-$23.30 region.

The latter should act as a pivotal point for traders, which if cleared decisively would suggest that the XAG/USD has formed a near-term bottom and pave the way for further gains. Bulls might then aim to challenge the very important 200-day SMA, currently around the $23.70-$23.75 area, and reclaim the $24.00 mark.

Silver daily chart

Key levels to watch