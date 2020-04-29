Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD sidelined above $15.00/oz ahead of FOMC

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • XAG/USD recovery from the 2020 lows stays intact.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 15.43 level. 
  • Market participants are likely waiting for the FOMC later this Wednesday. 
 

Silver daily chart

 
XAG/USD is consolidating the big bull-run from mid-March. However, silver remains below the main SMAs on the daily chart suggesting a negative bias in the long term but remains bullish in the medium-term. The FOMC projections this Wednesday are awaited by market players. 
 

Silver four-hour chart 

 
XAG/USD is sidelined above $15.00/oz near the 50 and 100 SMAs and while above the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. The correction remains intact as bulls will be eyeing for a breakout beyond the 15.43 resistance en route towards the 15.85 and 16.50 levels on the way up. On the flip side, dips should meet support near 15.00 and 14.50 price levels.
 
 
 
Resistance: 15.43, 15.85, 16.50
Support: 15.00, 14.50, 13.90
 
 

Additional key levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 15.25
Today Daily Change 0.10
Today Daily Change % 0.66
Today daily open 15.15
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 15.04
Daily SMA50 15.55
Daily SMA100 16.62
Daily SMA200 17.02
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 15.24
Previous Daily Low 14.92
Previous Weekly High 15.45
Previous Weekly Low 14.55
Previous Monthly High 17.58
Previous Monthly Low 11.64
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 15.04
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 15.12
Daily Pivot Point S1 14.96
Daily Pivot Point S2 14.78
Daily Pivot Point S3 14.64
Daily Pivot Point R1 15.29
Daily Pivot Point R2 15.43
Daily Pivot Point R3 15.62

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD muted after troubled data

EUR/USD muted after troubled data

EUR/USD showed no reaction to US data, as the markets got confuse by a late release and opposed numbers. US first-quarter GDP came in at -4.8%, German April CPI beat expectations. The Federal Reserve's new projections are set to rock markets. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hovers around 1.2420 amid ongoing UK lockdown

GBP/USD hovers around 1.2420 amid ongoing UK lockdown

GBP/USD is recovering from sub-1.2400, within its range. The UK lockdown is set to extend amid a lack of testing and tracing means. The dollar is on the back foot as Q1 GDP resulted at -4.8%.

GBP/USD News

Crypto market plays on the scoreline for fresh highs

Crypto market plays on the scoreline for fresh highs

Ripple and Ethereum have broken key resistance levels bringing the market to the edge of a bullish run. Bitcoin should break the $8000 resistance and complete the bullish festival before the halving. Market sentiment remains at fear levels and reinforces upward potential.

Read more

XAU/USD holds above $1700/oz after disappointing US GDP

XAU/USD holds above $1700/oz after disappointing US GDP

XAU/USD is consolidating the advance started in mid-March as the metal stays above the 100/200 SMAs on the four-hour chart.

Gold News

WTI: Bulls await fresh impetus to take-out $15 ahead of EIA

WTI: Bulls await fresh impetus to take-out $15 ahead of EIA

WTI (June futures on Nymex) consolidates the 15% recovery rally on the 14 handle amid a cautiously optimistic market environment, as the bulls take a breather ahead of the critical US Q1 GDP report, EIA weekly Crude Stocks data and the FOMC decision.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures