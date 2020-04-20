Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD sidelined above $15.00/oz

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • XAG/USD consolidates gains above the $15.00 mark.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 15.80 resistance.
 

Silver daily chart

 
After the sharp drop to 2009 lows, silver is bouncing up as the Fed introduced a limitless Quantitative Easing (QE). However, the metal remains below its main SMAs on the daily chart. 
  

Silver four-hour chart 

 
XAG/USD recovery remains intact as the metal is trading above the 100/200 SMAs on the four-hour chart printing higher highs and higher lows. Buyers would need a daily close above the 15.80 resistance to open the doors towards the 16.20 and 16.60 levels. Support can be seen near the 15.00, 14.50 and 14.00 levels. 
 
 
Resistance: 15.80, 16.20, 16.60
Support: 15.00, 14.50, 14.00
 
 

Additional key levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 15.32
Today Daily Change 0.11
Today Daily Change % 0.72
Today daily open 15.21
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14.61
Daily SMA50 15.9
Daily SMA100 16.74
Daily SMA200 17.04
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 15.55
Previous Daily Low 15.03
Previous Weekly High 15.85
Previous Weekly Low 15.03
Previous Monthly High 17.58
Previous Monthly Low 11.64
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 15.23
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 15.35
Daily Pivot Point S1 14.98
Daily Pivot Point S2 14.74
Daily Pivot Point S3 14.46
Daily Pivot Point R1 15.5
Daily Pivot Point R2 15.78
Daily Pivot Point R3 16.02

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD holds above 1.24 amid encouraging UK jobless claims

GBP/USD holds above 1.24 amid encouraging UK jobless claims

GBP/USD is trading around 1.24 after UK jobless claims rise by 12.2K, better than expected The US dollar has been gaining ground amid a souring market mood stemming from the rout in oil prices and concerns about North Korea's leader.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD remains pressured amid risk-off mood

EUR/USD remains pressured amid risk-off mood

EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850, down on the day. The rout in oil prices and concerns about North Korea's leader are both supporting the safe-haven dollar. Coronavirus' damage and divisions between EU leaders are weighing on the euro.

EUR/USD News

Forex Today: Fears about Kim Jong-un's health, oil's historic negative price, coronavirus carnage weigh

Forex Today: Fears about Kim Jong-un's health, oil's historic negative price, coronavirus carnage weigh

Markets are back to a risk-off mood amid that is keeping the US dollar, Japanese yen, and gold in the lead. Concerns about North Korea, oil, and coronavirus are weighing on the mood. 

Read more

WTI trims Asian session gains, June contract still up over 3%

WTI trims Asian session gains, June contract still up over 3%

WTI’s Asian session gains seem to be pressure ahead of the European session as the energy benchmark’s June contract drops from $22.51 to 21.50% by the press time. Even so, the black gold registers over 3.0% gains, 3.3% to be exact, on a day.

Oil News

Gold fails to cheer risk aversion as USD bulls dominate

Gold fails to cheer risk aversion as USD bulls dominate

Gold snaps the previous day’s run-up as the US dollar remains on the bids. US President Trump suspends immigration into the US, WHO cites risk of resurgence. North Korean leader’s health, oil moves and coronavirus updates are additional catalysts.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures