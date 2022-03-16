Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD set for fourth successive decline, under $25.00 level pre-Fed

- Silver prices trade in the red for a fourth successive session as risk appetite recovers and yields rise.
- XAG/USD bears will likely be eyeing a test of the 50 and 200DMA near $24.00 on a hawkish Fed surprise.
Weaker than expected US Retail Sales figures for February failed to give the precious metals complex a lift on Wednesday, with spot silver (XAG/USD) prices trading in the red for a fourth straight session. Risk appetite has been recovering on Wednesday, with global equities firmly on the front-foot amid a more constructive tone to Russo-Ukraine rhetoric (though the fighting in Ukraine shows no sign of letting up), and as energy and other commodity prices ease.
XAG/USD failed an earlier attempt to push above the $25.00 per troy ounce level and has since slipped back to the $24.80 region, where it trades lower by about 0.3% on the session, despite the weaker US dollar. There has been a lot of focus on the steep rise in US bond yields in recent days which has coincided with the sharp recent pullback in silver from its recent highs in the $26.00s. Higher yields reduce the appeal of holding non-yielding assets like precious metals.
Silver continues to trade above its weekly lows printed on Tuesday in the $24.50s and seems to have entered its typical pre-FOMC wait-and-see mode. The central bank is expected to lift interest rates by 25bps. The main market focus will be on the bank’s new economic forecasts and dot-plot, as well as Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s tone in the press conference. Investors are keen to measure the degree to which Powell will be willing to continue tightening policy in order to control inflation even in the face of slowing growth as a result of recent geopolitical events.
Given past remarks, analysts are leaning towards Powell choosing to control inflation at the expense of growth, rather than towards choosing to support growth at the expense of inflation, meaning hawkish risk. With XAG/USD now below its 21-Day Moving Average near $24.90, some short-term bearish speculators will be eyeing whether prices can fall all the way back to the 50 and 200DMAs in the $24.00 area in the coming days.
XAG/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.75
|Today Daily Change
|-0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.60
|Today daily open
|24.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.9
|Daily SMA50
|23.84
|Daily SMA100
|23.59
|Daily SMA200
|24.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.12
|Previous Daily Low
|24.54
|Previous Weekly High
|26.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.29
|Previous Monthly High
|25.62
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
