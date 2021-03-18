Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD sellers stay hopeful around $26.00 on short-term rising wedge

- Silver consolidates recent losses inside a bearish chart pattern.
- Downbeat MACD signals, sustained trading below 200-SMA also favor silver bears.
Silver holds onto the previous day’s recovery moves, following its pullback from the monthly top, near $26.10 during the initial Asian session on Friday. In doing so, the white metal stays near the support line of a short-term rising wedge bearish chart formation on the four-hour play.
Although the sellers’ favorite chart is yet to give confirmation, bearish MACD signals and the commodity’s sustained trading below 200-SMA suggest underlying weakness in the momentum.
As a result, silver bears await a decisive break below $25.85 to confirm the chart formation and eye for the yearly bottom surrounding $24.20.
However, the monthly low of around $24.80 may offer an intermediate halt during the fall.
Meanwhile, recovery moves can target $26.50 but any further upside will be probed by the upper line of the stated wedge, stretched from March 04, as well as 200-SMA, respectively around $26.65 and $26.70.
If at all silver buyers manage to conquer $26.70, an upward trajectory to $27.30 and late February top near $28.35 can’t be ruled out.
Silver four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|26.09
|Today Daily Change
|-0.22
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.84%
|Today daily open
|26.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.48
|Daily SMA50
|26.36
|Daily SMA100
|25.56
|Daily SMA200
|24.48
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.52
|Previous Daily Low
|25.76
|Previous Weekly High
|26.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.95
|Previous Monthly High
|30.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|27.39
