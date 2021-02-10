Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD sellers seek acceptance below $26.80 to justify rounding top on 1H

- Silver struggles to extend the latest bounce off $26.82.
- Sustained downside break of 200-HMA, downbeat MACD and bearish chart formation favor sellers.
- $26.80 offered multiple U-turns off-late, holds the key to monthly low.
Silver prices remain depressed around $27.00 as Asian traders embrace for Thursday’s session. The white metal dropped for the second consecutive day by the end of Wednesday while forming a bearish chart pattern called rounding top on the hourly (1H) formation.
Not only the bearish chart formation but MACD signals and the commodity’s sustained trading below 200-HMA also favors the silver sellers. However, multiple rejections to the bears by $26.80 need attention from traders.
As a result, silver bears should wait for a clear downside break of $26.80 while targeting the monthly low of $25.90. During the declines, the $26.40 level can offer an intermediate halt.
It should, however, be noted that the bullion’s sustained weakness below $25.90 will highlight an ascending trend line from November 30, 2020, currently around $25.30, as the key support.
Meanwhile, $27.45-50 guards the quote’s immediate upside ahead of Tuesday’s top near $27.80.
Also acting as the key resistances are January high near $27.95 and the monthly peak surrounding $30.00.
Silver hourly chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|27.02
|Today Daily Change
|-0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.73%
|Today daily open
|27.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.11
|Daily SMA50
|25.73
|Daily SMA100
|24.88
|Daily SMA200
|23.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27.81
|Previous Daily Low
|27.06
|Previous Weekly High
|30.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.9
|Previous Monthly High
|27.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.41
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD losing bullish strength, but steady above 0.7700
The pair got trapped between the broad dollar’s weakness and the poor performance of Wall Street, ranging above 0.7700. Consumer Inflation expectations coming next.
Dogecoin aims for another leg up towards $0.1 as Elon Musk buys DOGE for his son
Dogecoin price has done it again, surging by 20% thanks to another tweet by Elon Musk endorsing the digital asset. Musk said that he bought some Dogecoin for ‘lil X’ so he can be a ‘toddler hodler’.
XAU/USD erases post-soft US CPI data rally to trade back around $1840
Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) saw a pick-up in volatility in wake of a softer than anticipated US Consumer Price Inflation reading; in the immediate aftermath of the data, XAU/USD rallied from around $1840 to hit highs around $1855, which happened also to coincide with resistance in the form of the 200DMA.
Churchill Capital Corp (CCIV): Bargain hunters remain hopeful whilst above $30
Shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) reversed the intraday rebound and fell nearly 2% in the post-market trading on Tuesday, closing below $33.
US Dollar Index flirts with lows near 90.30 post-CPI
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback vs. a basket of its G10 peers, keeps the selling bias unchanged at trades close to the weekly lows 90.30.