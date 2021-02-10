Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD sellers seek acceptance below $26.80 to justify rounding top on 1H

By Anil Panchal
  • Silver struggles to extend the latest bounce off $26.82.
  • Sustained downside break of 200-HMA, downbeat MACD and bearish chart formation favor sellers.
  • $26.80 offered multiple U-turns off-late, holds the key to monthly low.

Silver prices remain depressed around $27.00 as Asian traders embrace for Thursday’s session. The white metal dropped for the second consecutive day by the end of Wednesday while forming a bearish chart pattern called rounding top on the hourly (1H) formation.

Not only the bearish chart formation but MACD signals and the commodity’s sustained trading below 200-HMA also favors the silver sellers. However, multiple rejections to the bears by $26.80 need attention from traders.

As a result, silver bears should wait for a clear downside break of $26.80 while targeting the monthly low of $25.90. During the declines, the $26.40 level can offer an intermediate halt.

It should, however, be noted that the bullion’s sustained weakness below $25.90 will highlight an ascending trend line from November 30, 2020, currently around $25.30, as the key support.

Meanwhile, $27.45-50 guards the quote’s immediate upside ahead of Tuesday’s top near $27.80.

Also acting as the key resistances are January high near $27.95 and the monthly peak surrounding $30.00.

Silver hourly chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 27.02
Today Daily Change -0.20
Today Daily Change % -0.73%
Today daily open 27.22
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 26.11
Daily SMA50 25.73
Daily SMA100 24.88
Daily SMA200 23.22
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 27.81
Previous Daily Low 27.06
Previous Weekly High 30.07
Previous Weekly Low 25.9
Previous Monthly High 27.92
Previous Monthly Low 24.19
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 27.35
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 27.52
Daily Pivot Point S1 26.92
Daily Pivot Point S2 26.62
Daily Pivot Point S3 26.17
Daily Pivot Point R1 27.66
Daily Pivot Point R2 28.11
Daily Pivot Point R3 28.41

 

 

