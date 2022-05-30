  • Silver takes offers to renew intraday low, extends Friday’s pullback from three-week high.
  • Short-term support line, 200-HMA tests bears as RSI (14) approaches oversold territory.
  • Recovery remains elusive unless crossing a two-day-old resistance line.

Silver (XAG/USD) prices keep the week-start pullback as bears attack short-term key support during Tuesday’s Asian session. That said, the bright metal drops to $21.92 by the press time.

An upward sloping trend line from May 19 precedes the 200-HMA to restrict XAG/USD weakness around $21.90-85.

It’s worth noting that the RSI (14) is speedily approaching the oversold region and hence tease the corrective pullback before further downside.

The same highlights the aforementioned $21.90-85 support, which if failed to trigger silver’s rebound could direct the metal towards $21.60.

Following that, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of May 13-27, around $21.20, could challenge the XAG/USD bears.

Alternatively, recovery moves will need to cross a downward sloping resistance line from Friday, near $22.00, to convince buyers.

In a case where the silver bulls keep reins past $22.00, the recent high surrounding $22.45 and weekly resistance line around $22.50 may gain the market’s attention.

Silver: Hourly chart

Trend: Limited downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 21.93
Today Daily Change -0.19
Today Daily Change % -0.86%
Today daily open 22.12
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 21.9
Daily SMA50 23.58
Daily SMA100 23.76
Daily SMA200 23.55
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 22.44
Previous Daily Low 21.94
Previous Weekly High 22.44
Previous Weekly Low 21.67
Previous Monthly High 26.22
Previous Monthly Low 22.68
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 22.25
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 22.13
Daily Pivot Point S1 21.89
Daily Pivot Point S2 21.66
Daily Pivot Point S3 21.39
Daily Pivot Point R1 22.4
Daily Pivot Point R2 22.67
Daily Pivot Point R3 22.9

 

 

