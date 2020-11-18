Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD sellers look for entry below $24.40

- Silver seesaws in a choppy range after bouncing off $24.36.
- 21-day, 100-day SMA joins monthly support line to challenge the bears.
- Normal RSI conditions suggest no change in recovery moves.
Silver wobbles around to $24.50 amid Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the white metal keeps the latest trading range between $24.45 and $24.52. The bullion earlier bounced off a confluence of 21-day and 100-day SMA coupled with an upward sloping trend line from October 29.
Although a falling trend line from September 01 challenges the commodity buyers, not to forget recent weakness spotted by failures to cross $25.00, RSI condition back the continuation of corrective pullback.
As a result, intraday buyers may aim for the $25.00 threshold ahead of challenging the stated resistance line near $25.65. Also likely to challenge the silver bulls is the monthly peak of $26.00.
On the contrary, a downside break of $24.40 can quickly drag the quote towards November 09 low near $23.55 before directing silver sellers toward the monthly low around $23.20 and the $23.00 round-figure.
During the metal’s additional weakness past-$23.00, lows marked in October and September, respectively around $22.60 and $21.65, will be the key to watch.
Silver daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.51
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|24.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.35
|Daily SMA50
|24.61
|Daily SMA100
|24.34
|Daily SMA200
|20.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.81
|Previous Daily Low
|24.37
|Previous Weekly High
|26.01
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.58
|Previous Monthly High
|25.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.59
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.73
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.18
