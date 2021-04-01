Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD sellers eye $24.00 during latest pullback

- Silver steps back from two-week-old resistance line, choppy off-late.
- RSI retreat favor sellers, key SMA adds to the upside filters.
Silver fades Wednesday’s recovery moves while easing from a downward sloping trend line from March 18, down 0.24% intraday around $24.34, during early Thursday.
Also favoring the white metal sellers could be the downward sloping RSI and sustained trading below the key SMAs.
As a result, the $24.00 is on the intraday sellers’ radar before hitting the one-week-old falling support line, around $23.58.
If at all silver sellers dominate past-$23.58, October 2018 low around $22.60 should return to the chart.
On the flip side, a clear run-up beyond the immediate resistance line near $24.45 will attack the 50-SMA level of $24.92 to regain the $25.00 mark.
However, any further upside past-$25.00 will be challenged by a 200-SMA level of $26.15.
Silver four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.36
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20%
|Today daily open
|24.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.48
|Daily SMA50
|26.3
|Daily SMA100
|25.65
|Daily SMA200
|24.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.53
|Previous Daily Low
|23.78
|Previous Weekly High
|26.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.41
|Previous Monthly High
|27.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|23.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Previous support guards corrective pullback above 1.1700
EUR/USD fades bounce off five-month low, choppy off-late. EUR/USD seesaws around 1.1725, down 0.05% intraday, while failing to extend the previous day’s bounce amid Thursday’s Asian session. Bears can eye 1.1610-1600 key support below the latest bottom.
GBP/USD: Battles two-week-old hurdle below 1.3800
GBP/USD seesaws in a choppy range after easing from 1.3812. Bullish MACD, upbeat RSI and sustained trading beyond immediate horizontal support favor bulls. 100-SMA adds to the upside filters, March low offers extra challenge for bears.
Gold steps back from 1.1710 immediate resistance
Gold prices drop to $1,706 during the latest pullback on early Thursday. The yellow metal’s failures to extend the previous day’s recovery moves beyond 100-HMA and a short-term resistance line joins recently weakening RSI.
Dogecoin price decline in March has not restored optimistic speculation
Dogecoin price is failing to capture any buying interest after the 7% spike on March 26. Instead, the altcoin has drifted sideways below two declining moving averages, the 20-day SMA and the 50-day SMA.
Why are DISCB shares up so much? Discovery B shares spike 90% as A remains steady
Shares in Discovery Inc have been in the headlights of traders lately as Discovery was rumoured to be one of the positions caught up in the Archegos debacle. Discovery A shares (DISCA) dumped from $78 to $35 as the hedge fund mess unfolded.