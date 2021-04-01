Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD sellers eye $24.00 during latest pullback

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Silver steps back from two-week-old resistance line, choppy off-late.
  • RSI retreat favor sellers, key SMA adds to the upside filters.

Silver fades Wednesday’s recovery moves while easing from a downward sloping trend line from March 18, down 0.24% intraday around $24.34, during early Thursday.

Also favoring the white metal sellers could be the downward sloping RSI and sustained trading below the key SMAs.

As a result, the $24.00 is on the intraday sellers’ radar before hitting the one-week-old falling support line, around $23.58.

If at all silver sellers dominate past-$23.58, October 2018 low around $22.60 should return to the chart.

On the flip side, a clear run-up beyond the immediate resistance line near $24.45 will attack the 50-SMA level of $24.92 to regain the $25.00 mark.

However, any further upside past-$25.00 will be challenged by a 200-SMA level of $26.15.

Silver four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 24.36
Today Daily Change -0.05
Today Daily Change % -0.20%
Today daily open 24.41
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 25.48
Daily SMA50 26.3
Daily SMA100 25.65
Daily SMA200 24.86
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24.53
Previous Daily Low 23.78
Previous Weekly High 26.24
Previous Weekly Low 24.41
Previous Monthly High 27.08
Previous Monthly Low 23.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 24.24
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.07
Daily Pivot Point S1 23.95
Daily Pivot Point S2 23.49
Daily Pivot Point S3 23.2
Daily Pivot Point R1 24.7
Daily Pivot Point R2 24.99
Daily Pivot Point R3 25.45

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Previous support guards corrective pullback above 1.1700

EUR/USD: Previous support guards corrective pullback above 1.1700

EUR/USD fades bounce off five-month low, choppy off-late. EUR/USD seesaws around 1.1725, down 0.05% intraday, while failing to extend the previous day’s bounce amid Thursday’s Asian session. Bears can eye 1.1610-1600 key support below the latest bottom.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Battles two-week-old hurdle below 1.3800

GBP/USD: Battles two-week-old hurdle below 1.3800

GBP/USD seesaws in a choppy range after easing from 1.3812. Bullish MACD, upbeat RSI and sustained trading beyond immediate horizontal support favor bulls. 100-SMA adds to the upside filters, March low offers extra challenge for bears.

GBP/USD News

Gold steps back from 1.1710 immediate resistance

Gold steps back from 1.1710 immediate resistance

Gold prices drop to $1,706 during the latest pullback on early Thursday. The yellow metal’s failures to extend the previous day’s recovery moves beyond 100-HMA and a short-term resistance line joins recently weakening RSI.

Gold News

Dogecoin price decline in March has not restored optimistic speculation

Dogecoin price decline in March has not restored optimistic speculation

Dogecoin price is failing to capture any buying interest after the 7% spike on March 26. Instead, the altcoin has drifted sideways below two declining moving averages, the 20-day SMA and the 50-day SMA.

Read more

Why are DISCB shares up so much? Discovery B shares spike 90% as A remains steady

Why are DISCB shares up so much? Discovery B shares spike 90% as A remains steady

Shares in Discovery Inc have been in the headlights of traders lately as Discovery was rumoured to be one of the positions caught up in the Archegos debacle. Discovery A shares (DISCA) dumped from $78 to $35 as the hedge fund mess unfolded.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures