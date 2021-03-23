Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD sellers attack key Fibonacci retracement support around $25.00

- Silver wavers around two-week low after the heaviest drop since March 04.
- Bearish MACD, sustained break of key trend line favor sellers.
- Bulls seek clearance of 50-day SMA for fresh entries.
Silver sellers catch a breather around $25.00, after declining the most in three weeks, during the early Asian session on Wednesday.
Although 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of November 2020 to February 2021 upside restricts the while metal’s immediate downside, a clear break below the previously crucial support line, now resistance, stretched from December 11, 2020, join bearish MACD to favor sellers.
Hence, fresh selling will wait for a downside break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of $25.00, which in turn will eye the 200-day SMA level of $24.68.
It should, however, be noted that the commodity’s downside break of $24.68 will direct bears toward refreshing the yearly bottom of $24.18 while highlighting the $24.00 threshold.
Meanwhile, corrective pullback beyond the previous support line, at $25.21 now, should challenge the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of $25.98. Though, any further upside will be tamed by the 50-day SMA level of $26.36.
Overall, silver bears the burden of trend line breakdown and bearish MACD to keep sellers hopeful. However, immediate Fibonacci retracement test further downside.
Silver daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.08
|Today Daily Change
|-0.67
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.60%
|Today daily open
|25.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.26
|Daily SMA50
|26.38
|Daily SMA100
|25.63
|Daily SMA200
|24.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.24
|Previous Daily Low
|25.41
|Previous Weekly High
|26.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.76
|Previous Monthly High
|30.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|27.02
