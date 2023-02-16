Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD seems vulnerable near YTD low, break below 50% Fibo. awaited

- Silver fails to capitalize on its modest intraday uptick to the 100-day SMA support breakpoint.
- The technical setup supports prospects for an extension of the well-established downtrend.
- Bears, however, might wait for a break below the 50% Fibo. level before placing fresh bets.
Silver struggles for a firm direction on Thursday and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses heading into the North American session. The white metal is currently placed just above the mid-$21.00s and remains well within the striking distance of its lowest level since November 2022 touched on Wednesday.
From a technical perspective, the overnight convincing break and acceptance below the 100-day SMA could be seen as a fresh trigger for bears. That said, oscillators on the daily chart have moved on the verge of breaking into oversold territory. This, in turn, assists the XAG/USD to defend the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent rally from October 2022.
This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below the aforementioned support, around the $21.40 area, before positioning for a further decline. The XAG/USD might then accelerate the slide
towards a technically significant 200-day SMA, currently near the $21.00 mark. Spot prices could eventually drop to 61.8% Fibo. level support around the $20.60 zone.
On the flip side, the 100-day SMA support breakpoint, around the $21.85 region, now seems to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the $22.00 mark and the 38.2% Fibo., near the $22.15 area. Any further move up might continue to attract fresh sellers near the $22.60-$22.70 supply zone. This, in turn, should cap the XAG/USD near the $23.00 mark, representing the 23.6% Fibo.
That said, a convincing break through the latter could offset the negative outlook and shift the near-term bias in favour of bullish traders. The subsequent move up has the potential to lift the XAG/USD towards the $24.00 round-figure mark. Bulls might then aim back to challenge the $24.50 supply zone, which if cleared decisively should pave the way for a fresh leg up.
Silver daily chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|21.59
|Today Daily Change
|-0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|21.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.98
|Daily SMA50
|23.4
|Daily SMA100
|21.93
|Daily SMA200
|21.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|21.88
|Previous Daily Low
|21.43
|Previous Weekly High
|22.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.84
|Previous Monthly High
|24.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|21.6
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|21.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|21.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0700 after latest US data
EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure and declined below 1.0700 in the early American session on Thursday. The data from the US showed that the annual PPI declined at a softer pace than expected in January and helped the US Dollar gather strength.
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2000 as US Dollar gathers strength
GBP/USD has lost its traction and turned negative on the day below 1.2000 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The stronger-than-forecast PPI inflation readings alongside the weak Housing Starts data seems to be providing a boost to the US Dollar.
Gold declines toward $1,830 as US yields rise after US data
Gold price turned south and declined to fresh multi-week lows near $1,830 on Thursday. Following the PPI and the weekly Jobless Claims data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield climbed above 3.8%, weighing on XAU/USD.
Binance becomes SEC’s latest target after Kraken, Coinbase and Paxos, but markets remain strong
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is under investigation by US financial regulator, the SEC. The exchange could pay monetary penalties and settle existing investigations on its US business.
Just forget about recession
A recession that would hit equities and boost bonds? Forget about all that, it’s not happening. And if you look at the data, what’s happening is the exact opposite.