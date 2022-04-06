On the flip side, the $24.50 region now seems to act as immediate resistance. Any subsequent move up might continue to attract some selling and remain capped near the $25.00 mark. Some follow-through buying will negate the bearish bias and lift the XAG/USD to the $25.35-$25.40 intermediate hurdle en-route the $25.75-$25.80 area.

The latter coincides with the very important 200-day SMA and should act as a pivotal point for short-term traders. A convincing break below would set the stage for a fall to the next relevant support near the $23.60 region. The XAG/USD could then extend the downward trajectory and eventually drop to the $23.20-$23.15 support zone.

From a technical perspective, the emergence of fresh selling at higher levels and the subsequent decline favours bearish traders. With technical indicators on the daily chart holding in the bearish territory and still far from being in the oversold zone, the XAG/USD seems vulnerable to retesting sub-$24.00 levels, or the March swing low.

Silver extended the previous day's rejection slide from the vicinity of the $25.00 psychological mark and witnessed some follow-through selling on Wednesday. This marked the fifth successive day of a negative move and dragged spot prices to a one-and-half-week low, around the $24.15 region during the mid-European session.

