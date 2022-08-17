- Silver witnesses some selling for the third successive day on Wednesday.
- Acceptance below the 50 DMA supports prospects for additional losses.
- Any attempted recovery move might now be seen as a selling opportunity.
Silver struggles to capitalize on the previous day's late rebound and meets with a fresh supply near the $20.25-$20.30 region on Wednesday. The white metal remains depressed for the third straight day and slips back below the $20.00 psychological mark during the first half of the European session.
The XAG/USD is currently hovering around over a one-week low touched on Tuesday and now seems to have found acceptance below the 50-day SMA. Bulls now look to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the $22.52-$18.15 downfall, near the $19.80 region, to offer some support. A convincing break below would expose the next relevant support near the $19.55 area (last week's swing low).
The latter should now act as a key pivotal point, which if broken decisively would be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and make the XAG/USD vulnerable. Spot prices could then accelerate the fall towards the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the $19.20-$19.15 region, en route to the $19.00 mark. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards the $18.45-$18.40 area.
On the flip side, the 50% Fibo. level, around the $20.35 region, now becomes an immediate strong hurdle. Any subsequent move up could be seen as a selling opportunity near the $20.65 horizontal zone and remain capped near the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the $20.85 region. That said, some follow-through buying beyond the $21.00 mark could negate the negative outlook for the XAG/USD.
Silver daily chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.94
|Today Daily Change
|-0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.99
|Today daily open
|20.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.82
|Daily SMA50
|20.16
|Daily SMA100
|21.65
|Daily SMA200
|22.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.31
|Previous Daily Low
|19.91
|Previous Weekly High
|20.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.8
|Previous Monthly High
|20.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.15
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|20.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|20.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|20.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
