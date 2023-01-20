- Silver edges higher on Friday, albeit lacks follow-through beyond the $24.00 mark.
- The technical setup favours bullish traders and supports prospects for further gains.
- A convincing break below the trend-channel support will negate the positive outlook.
Silver builds on the previous day's goodish rebound from the $23.15 area, or a two-week low and edges higher during the Asian session on Friday. The white metal, however, struggles to find acceptance or extend the momentum beyond the $24.00 mark and has now trimmed a part of its modest intraday gains.
From a technical perspective, the XAG/USD on Thursday managed to defend support marked by the lower end of over a one-one-month-old ascending channel. The subsequent move-up suggests that this week's pullback from the $24.50 resistance zone has run its course. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart just manage to hold in the bullish territory and have again started gaining positive traction on hourly charts.
The aforementioned technical setup supports prospects for a further appreciating move, though the lack of follow-through buying warrants some caution for aggressive bullish traders. Nevertheless, the XAG/USD still seems poised to retest the multi-month peak, around the $24.50 area, before eventually aiming to challenge the trend-channel resistance. The latter is currently pegged just ahead of the $25.00 psychological mark.
On the flip side, the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart, around the $23.55 region, seems to protect the immediate downside. This is closely followed by the trend-channel support, near the $23.40-$23.35 zone and the overnight swing low, around the $23.15 area. A convincing break below the said support levels will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and make the XAG/USD vulnerable to weaken below the $23.00 mark.
The next relevant support is pegged near the $22.60-$22.55 region before the XAG/USD eventually drops to the $22.10-$22.00 zone. The latter represents a static resistance breakpoint and might help limit any further losses, at least for the time being.
Silver 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.91
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|23.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.79
|Daily SMA50
|22.93
|Daily SMA100
|21.17
|Daily SMA200
|21.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.94
|Previous Daily Low
|23.17
|Previous Weekly High
|24.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.22
|Previous Monthly High
|24.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends gains below 1.0850 ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is holding onto minor gains while trading below 1.0800 in early Europe, awaiting ECB Lagarde's speech for fresh impetus. The US Dollar attempts a bounce alongside the US Treasury bond yields, despite a better risk profile this Friday.
GBP/USD drops to 1.2350 after weak UK data
GBP/USD is holding lower ground near 1.2350, undermined by the downbeat UK Retail Sales data and a broad US Dollar rebound. Cable fails to capitalize on the return of risk flows, as traders reposition ahead of China's Lunar New Year holidays.
Gold: $1,920 and $1,917 pose dual barriers for bears
Gold price (XAU/USD) pares recent gains as bulls take a breather at the highest levels since April 2022 amid a recent pick-up in the US Dollar. Also likely to probe the Gold buyers could be the cautious mood ahead of the key data/events.
Cardano: Too early to call the uptrend over?
Cardano price is witnessing the first signs of a correction following the 55% rally established this winter. This thesis analyzes previous market behavior and technical indicators to forecast a plausible scenario for ADA in the weeks to come.
NFLX advances afterhours as Q4 net subscribers jump 7.66 million
Netflix stock rose immediately after the streaming company's fourth quarter results missed by a wide margin late Thursday. Wall Street had expected Netflix to produce $0.50 per share in GAAP earnings on revenue of $7.85 billion.