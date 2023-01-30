Silver price fades the previous week’s bounce off 50-DMA, stays depressed around intraday low.

Bearish Doji, downbeat MACD signals keep silver sellers hopeful.

XAG/USD moves remain sidelined inside five-week-old horizontal region.

Silver price (XAG/USD) holds lower ground near $23.60 as the metal traders brace for a busy week during early Monday. In doing so, the bright metal remains inside a five-week-old horizontal trading region between $24.40 and $23.10.

It’s worth noting, however, that Thursday’s bearish Doji candlestick joins bearish MACD signals to weigh on the Silver prices.

Even so, the 50-DMA and the stated horizontal region’s support, respectively near $23.25 and $23.10, restrict short-term XAG/USD downside.

In a case where the Silver price remains weaker past $23.10, and also breaks the $23.00 round figure, the 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the commodity’s November 2022 to early January 2023 upside, close to $22.55 and $22.10 in that order, will be important challenges for the XAG/USD bears to tackle.

Alternatively, the $24.00 round figure could test the immediate upside of the XAG/USD ahead of directing the Silver buyers towards the stated trading range’s upper boundary, close to $24.40.

Following that, the monthly high surrounding $24.55 could act as an extra filter towards the north ahead of fueling the XAG/USD towards the April 2022 top near $26.25.

Overall, the Silver price remains bearish unless crossing $24.40. However, the downside room appears limited.

Silver price: Daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected