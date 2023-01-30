- Silver price fades the previous week’s bounce off 50-DMA, stays depressed around intraday low.
- Bearish Doji, downbeat MACD signals keep silver sellers hopeful.
- XAG/USD moves remain sidelined inside five-week-old horizontal region.
Silver price (XAG/USD) holds lower ground near $23.60 as the metal traders brace for a busy week during early Monday. In doing so, the bright metal remains inside a five-week-old horizontal trading region between $24.40 and $23.10.
It’s worth noting, however, that Thursday’s bearish Doji candlestick joins bearish MACD signals to weigh on the Silver prices.
Even so, the 50-DMA and the stated horizontal region’s support, respectively near $23.25 and $23.10, restrict short-term XAG/USD downside.
In a case where the Silver price remains weaker past $23.10, and also breaks the $23.00 round figure, the 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the commodity’s November 2022 to early January 2023 upside, close to $22.55 and $22.10 in that order, will be important challenges for the XAG/USD bears to tackle.
Alternatively, the $24.00 round figure could test the immediate upside of the XAG/USD ahead of directing the Silver buyers towards the stated trading range’s upper boundary, close to $24.40.
Following that, the monthly high surrounding $24.55 could act as an extra filter towards the north ahead of fueling the XAG/USD towards the April 2022 top near $26.25.
Overall, the Silver price remains bearish unless crossing $24.40. However, the downside room appears limited.
Silver price: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.62
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25%
|Today daily open
|23.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.77
|Daily SMA50
|23.21
|Daily SMA100
|21.49
|Daily SMA200
|21.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.01
|Previous Daily Low
|23.3
|Previous Weekly High
|24.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.76
|Previous Monthly High
|24.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.74
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends recovery above 0.7100 despite caution stems in market mood
The AUD/USD pair has accelerated to near 0.7115 after rebounding from below 0.7095 in the Asian session. The Aussie asset is scaling firmly higher despite the expression of caution in the market sentiment.
EUR/USD reflects market tension around 1.0870 ahead of German GDP, Fed vs. ECB battle
EUR/USD treads water around 1.0870-60 as markets remain on a dicey floor ahead of the key central bank meetings and data. Adding strength to the market’s indecision could be the return of China and fears of a softer growth number from Germany.
Gold senses hurdles around $1,930 as market mood sours, yields extend gains
Gold price (XAU/USD) has sensed barricades while attempting to cross the critical resistance of $1,930.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal has witnessed selling interest as investors are turning risk averse in the interest rate policy week.
Hedera missed the opportunity to reach that target before the fade kicked in
Hedera (HBAR) price has been shooting for the starts but looks to be dropping like a stone now. Just like Icarus, who flew too close to the sun, this time, Hedera came just not close enough to the projected price target for this rally.
Big risk this week Fed hikes 50 points
While the entire global investment community is apparently very excited about the US Federal Reserve slowing its rate increases to 25 point increments, there are strong reasons for arguing why another 50 point rate hike, or two, are still on the Fed menu.