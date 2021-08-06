Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD retreats towards $25.00, bears stay hopeful

- Silver edges lower around weekly bottom, marked the previous day.
- Failures to cross 200-DMA, support-turned-resistance line favor sellers.
- Horizontal line from mid-March adds to the upside filters.
Silver remains on the back foot around $25.15, down 0.10% intraday, while taking rounds to the intraday low amid Friday’s Asian session.
The bright metal dropped to the lowest since July 29 the previous day while extending Wednesday’s pullback from 200-DMA and an eight-month-old earlier support line, now resistance.
The commodity’s weakness also takes clues from the downbeat RSI line, not oversold, signaling further declines toward the July 27 swing low near $24.50. Though, the $25.00 threshold may offer immediate support.
In a case where the silver sellers keep reins past $24.50, the yearly low marked in March around $23.77 will gain the market’s attention.
On the contrary, the previous support line and 200-DMA, respectively around $25.75 and $25.95, precede the $26.00 round figure to guard the quote’s short-term recoveries.
It should be noted, however, that silver bulls may remain cautious until crossing a horizontal area from March 18, near $26.65.
Silver: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.14
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|25.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.49
|Daily SMA50
|26.31
|Daily SMA100
|26.28
|Daily SMA200
|25.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.51
|Previous Daily Low
|25.08
|Previous Weekly High
|25.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.5
|Previous Monthly High
|26.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.84
