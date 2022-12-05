- Silver surrenders its intraday gains to the highest level since late April touched earlier this Monday.
- The technical setup still favours bullish traders and supports prospects for further appreciating move.
- A convincing breakdown below the 200-day SMA is needed to negate the near-term positive outlook.
Silver retreats from the mid-$23.00s or the highest level since late April touched earlier this Monday and drops to the lower end of its daily range during the early European session. The XAG/USD is currently trading just above the $23.00 round-figure mark, up around 0.10% for the day.
Slightly overbought RSI (14) on the daily chart turns out to be the only factor prompting some profit-taking around the XAG/USD. The near-term bias, however, remains tilted in favour of bullish traders in the wake of last week's sustained breakout through a technically significant 200-day SMA and the $22.00 mark. Hence, any subsequent pullback might still be seen as a buying opportunity and is more likely to remain limited, at least for the time being.
From current levels, any further slide below the $23.00 mark is likely to find decent support near the $22.60-$22.55 horizontal resistance breakpoint. The next relevant support is pegged near the $22.00 mark, below which the XAG/USD could slide further to the $21.40 area. The latter marks the 200 DMA and should act as a strong base. A convincing break below will negate the near-term positive outlook and pave the way for a deeper corrective pullback.
On the flip side, the multi-month peak, around the $23.50-$23.55 region, could act as an immediate resistance. Some follow-through buying should allow the XAG/USD to aim back to reclaim the $24.00 mark for the first time since April. The positive momentum could get extended towards the $24.25-$24.30 zone en route to the $24.55-$24.60 region.
Silver daily chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.16
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|23.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|21.51
|Daily SMA50
|20.22
|Daily SMA100
|19.76
|Daily SMA200
|21.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.24
|Previous Daily Low
|22.28
|Previous Weekly High
|23.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.87
|Previous Monthly High
|22.25
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.84
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
