Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD retreats from 10-DMA to snap two-day uptrend

- Silver eases from weekly high, wavers around intraday low.
- Bearish MACD signals, failures to cross immediate moving average direct bears to four-month-old support.
- 50-DMA acts as the key for buyer’s entry, early November’s low offers additional filters to the north.
Silver (XAG/USD) prices stay pressured around $22.20, down 0.30% intraday, while snapping the previous two-day uptrend during early Tuesday.
The brighter metal’s latest weakness could be linked to the failures to cross the 10-DMA, as well as bearish MACD signals.
Even if the quote manages to cross the 10-DMA hurdle of $22.32, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of September-November upside and November 03 swing low, respectively around $22.90 and $23.00, will test the recovery moves.
Should XAG/USD bulls cross the $23.00 hurdle, the 50-DMA level near $23.55 will be important to follow.
Meanwhile, pullback moves eye a downward sloping trend line from early August, near $21.75 but the $22.00 threshold and the monthly low of $21.82 may offer intermediate halts during the fall.
In a case where silver prices drop below $21.75, the yearly low marked in October around $21.47 will be in focus.
Silver: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.23
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36%
|Today daily open
|22.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.2
|Daily SMA50
|23.56
|Daily SMA100
|23.63
|Daily SMA200
|24.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.42
|Previous Daily Low
|22.15
|Previous Weekly High
|22.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.83
|Previous Monthly High
|25.41
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.69
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.89
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.44
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
