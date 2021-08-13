Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD remains technically oversold, eyes $24

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Daily RSI for XAG/USD stays below 30 on Friday.
  • A recovery toward $24 remains in the books.
  • Near-term outlook is likely to remain bearish unless price manages to clear $24.

After dropping toward $23 on Thursday, the XAG/USD pair managed to stage a rebound on Friday and was last seen rising 0.88% on a daily basis at $23.39.

Silver technical outlook

On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator stays below 30, suggesting that silver is technically oversold and could extend its correction before the next leg down.

The initial resistance is located at $24.00 (psychological level, the mid point of the descending regression channel coming from early June). A daily close above that level could open the door for additional recovery gains toward $24.50 (upper limit of the regression channel).

Nevertheless, XAG/USD continues to trade well below the 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMAs and doesn't give any clear signals toward a trend reversal. On the downside, $23 (psychological level, August 12 low) could be seen as the first support before $22.60 (static level) and $22 (psychological level).

Additional levels to watch for

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 23.41
Today Daily Change 0.23
Today Daily Change % 0.99
Today daily open 23.18
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 24.84
Daily SMA50 25.87
Daily SMA100 26.17
Daily SMA200 25.91
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 23.56
Previous Daily Low 23.01
Previous Weekly High 26
Previous Weekly Low 24.2
Previous Monthly High 26.78
Previous Monthly Low 24.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 23.22
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 23.35
Daily Pivot Point S1 22.94
Daily Pivot Point S2 22.7
Daily Pivot Point S3 22.39
Daily Pivot Point R1 23.49
Daily Pivot Point R2 23.8
Daily Pivot Point R3 24.04

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggles below 1.1750 amid cautious market mood

EUR/USD struggles below 1.1750 amid cautious market mood

EUR/USD is hovering below 1.1750 amid a cautious market mood. Delta covid variant spread and China's curbs remain a concern. The dollar retreats with the Treasury yields ahead of US Prelim Consumer Sentiment data. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD under pressure below 1.3800 despite US dollar pullback

GBP/USD under pressure below 1.3800 despite US dollar pullback

GBP/USD is under pressure, trading below 1.3800 despite a broadly softer US dollar. Mixed UK economic data, Delta covid variant fears and Fed’s tapering expectations weigh on the higher-yielding currency, the pound. Focus on US Consumer Sentiment.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD remains focused on $1767 upside target

XAU/USD remains focused on $1767 upside target

Gold price is easing back towards $1750, having refreshed four-day highs at $1760 in the last hours. Despite the minor pullback, the bullish potential in gold price remains intact amid the ongoing weakness in the Treasury yields, which remains a drag on the US dollar. 

Gold News

Litecoin price escapes selling pressure, LTC aims for $190

Litecoin price escapes selling pressure, LTC aims for $190

A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Litecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where LTC could be heading next after breaking crucial resistance.

Read more

US Consumer Sentiment Preview: Payrolls, inflation and the pandemic

US Consumer Sentiment Preview: Payrolls, inflation and the pandemic

The outlook of US consumers should be little changed in August as jobs and inflation compete with Covid cases for the attention of vacationing Americans. Consumer Sentiment from the University of Michigan is forecast to be 81.2 this month, as it was in July.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures