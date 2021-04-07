Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD remains depressed near $25.00 mark, seems vulnerable

- Silver struggled to capitalize on the previous day’s positive move to two-week tops.
- The emergence of fresh selling near the $25.30 supply zone favours bearish traders.
- Bearish oscillators on the daily chart add credence to the near-term negative outlook.
Silver witnessed some selling through the first half of the trading action on Wednesday and eroded a part of the previous day's positive move to two-week tops. The commodity was last seen trading just below the $25.00 psychological mark, down 0.80% for the day.
The XAG/USD once again struggled to make it through the $25.30 supply zone and for now, seems to have stalled its recent recovery move from YTD lows. The mentioned barrier should now act as a key pivotal point for traders and help determine the near-term trajectory.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart are still holding in the bearish territory and have just started gaining negative momentum on the 1-hour chart. Given repeated failures near the mentioned barrier, the set-up supports prospects for further losses.
From current levels, weekly swing lows, around the $24.60 region now seems to protect the immediate downside. Some follow-through selling now seems to accelerate the fall towards the $24.00 mark before the XAG/USD eventually drops to the $23.80-75 region (YTD lows).
On the flip side, bulls are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond the $25.30 strong barrier before positioning for any further gains. The XAG/USD might then surpass an intermediate resistance near the $25.55-60 region and aim to reclaim the $26.00 mark.
XAG/USD 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|25
|Today Daily Change
|-0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.64
|Today daily open
|25.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.45
|Daily SMA50
|26.27
|Daily SMA100
|25.66
|Daily SMA200
|24.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.3
|Previous Daily Low
|24.77
|Previous Weekly High
|25.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.78
|Previous Monthly High
|27.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|23.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.91
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains amid upbeat PMIs, ahead of Biden, Fed minutes
EUR/USD is holding onto gains above 1.1850 as investors cheer a better vaccination schedule in Europe and upbeat Services PMIs. President Biden is set to provide an update about the infrastructure plan and the Fed's minutes may shed light on the bank's next moves.
GBP/USD clings to 1.38 as Britain begins using Moderna vaccine
GBP/USD is trading around 1.38, consolidating its losses and unable to take advantage of the dollar's retreat. The UK begins using Moderna's vaccines, expanding its campaign. Upbeat data underpins both currencies.
XAU/USD bulls turn cautious ahead of FOMC minutes
A combination of factors prompted some selling around gold on Wednesday. An uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and exerted some pressure. Wednesday’s key focus will remain on the release of the FOMC meeting minutes.
Ripple recaptures $1 mark amid a discovery hearing win
Ripple Labs won in a discovery hearing that would force the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to hand over its internal documents on Bitcoin and Ethereum. The XRP price has since risen 23.4% in the past 24 hours, trading above $1.
FOMC Minutes March 16-17 Preview: Growth without inflation?
Can a fast-growing US economy replace its pandemic labor casualties without triggering a response from the Federal Reserve? Markets looking for any hint that the Fed is considering curtailing bond purchases.