- Silver extended the overnight pullback from the $22.50 supply zone and edged lower on Tuesday.
- The 23.6% Fibo helped limit the downside, with bulls showing resilience below the $22.00 mark.
- Sustained strength beyond the 38.2% Fibo. is needed to support prospects for any further upside.
Silver extended the previous day's retracement slide from a one-month high, around the $22.45-$22.50 supply zone and witnessed some follow-through selling on Tuesday. The white metal remained depressed through the early European session and was last seen flirting with the daily low, around the $22.00 round-figure mark.
Looking at the broader picture, the XAG/USD, so far, has been struggling to make it through the 200-period SMA resistance on the 4-hour chart. The mentioned barrier, currently around the $22.30 area, should act as a pivotal point, which if cleared might be seen as a trigger for bulls and pave the way for further gains.
The XAG/USD could then surpass the $22.50 resistance zone, which coincides with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the $26.22-$20.46 downfall. The momentum could then allow bulls to reclaim the $23.00 mark and lift spot prices further to the next relevant hurdle near the $23.30 region, or the 50% Fibo. level.
On the flip side, any subsequent fall is likely to find some support near the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the $21.80-$21.75 region. Some follow-through selling, leading to a convincing break below the $21.50 area, would make the XAG/USD vulnerable to testing the $21.00 mark with some intermediate support near the $21.30 zone. The downward trajectory could further get extended and expose the YTD low, around the $20.45 region touched on May 13.
Silver 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.01
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|22.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|21.74
|Daily SMA50
|23.19
|Daily SMA100
|23.71
|Daily SMA200
|23.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.52
|Previous Daily Low
|21.9
|Previous Weekly High
|22.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.44
|Previous Monthly High
|23.28
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
