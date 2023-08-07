Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD remains depressed around mid-$23.00s, holds above 61.8% Fibo.

- Silver comes under fresh selling pressure on Monday and seems vulnerable to sliding further.
- Failure near the 50% Fibo. and negative oscillators on the daily chart favour bearish traders.
- A sustained move beyond the $24.00 confluence is needed to negate the negative outlook.
Silver struggles to capitalize on Friday's goodish rebound from the $23.20 area, or its lowest level since July 12 and attracts fresh sellers on the first day of a new week. The white metal maintains its offered tone through the early European session and is currently trading near the lower end of the daily range, around mid-$23.00s.
From a technical perspective, the recent pullback from the $25.25 area showed resilience below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the June-July rally and stalled near ascending trend-line support extending from a multi-month low touched in June. The subsequent move-up warrants some caution for bearish traders. That said, the lack of follow-through buying and a failure near the 50% Fibo. level, along with negative oscillators on the daily chart, suggest that the path of least resistance for the XAG/USD is to the downside.
However, it will still be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below the ascending trend-line support, currently near the $23.20 region, which nears the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), before placing fresh bearish bets. The XAG/USD might then turn vulnerable to weaken further below the $23.00 mark, towards retesting the multi-month low, around the $22.15-$22.10 area touched in June. This is closely followed by the $22.00 mark, which if broken decisively will set the stage for deeper near-term losses.
On the flip side, the 50% Fibo. level, around the $23.70 area, now seems to act as an immediate hurdle. Any subsequent move up is likely to attract fresh sellers and remain capped near the $24.00-$24.10 confluence support breakpoint, turned resistance. The said area comprises the 100-day SMA and the 38.2% Fibo. level, which should act as a pivotal point. A sustained strength beyond could lift the XAG/USD back towards the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the $24.45-$24.50 supply zone, en route to the $24.75 hurdle and the $25.00 psychological mark.
Silver daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.5
|Today Daily Change
|-0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.55
|Today daily open
|23.63
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.35
|Daily SMA50
|23.73
|Daily SMA100
|24.05
|Daily SMA200
|23.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.8
|Previous Daily Low
|23.23
|Previous Weekly High
|24.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.23
|Previous Monthly High
|25.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.44
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
