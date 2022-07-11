- Silver was seen consolidating its recent slide to a two-year low and remained confined in a range.
- The set-up favours bearish traders, though oversold RSI on the daily chat warrants some caution.
- Sustained weakness below the $19.00-$18.90 region is needed to confirm a fresh bearish break.
Silver continued with its struggle to register any meaningful recovery from a two-year low and has been oscillating in a narrow band over the past four sessions. The range-bound price action constitutes the formation of a rectangle on short-term charts and points to indecision among traders over the near-term direction.
Given last week's convincing break below descending trend-channel support, the indecisive move might still be categorized as a bearish consolidation phase before the next leg down. That said, the oversold RSI (14) on the daily chart held back bearish traders from placing fresh bets and positioning for any further losses.
Hence, some follow-through selling below the $19.00-$18.90 region, or the YTD low touched last week, is needed to confirm a fresh bearish breakdown. The XAG/USD would then turn vulnerable to accelerate the downward trajectory towards testing the $18.00 round figure en-route the next relevant support near the $17.65 zone.
On the flip side, the top boundary of a near one-week-old trading range, around the $19.50-$19.55 area, might continue to act as an immediate hurdle. Any subsequent move up is more likely to meet with a fresh supply and run out of steam near the descending channel support breakpoint, now turned resistance near the $19.75-$19.80 zone.
This is closely followed by the $20.00 psychological mark, which if cleared decisively might trigger a short-covering move. The XAG/USD might then surpass an intermediate barrier near the $20.60-$20.65 region, which coincides with 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart, and aim to reclaim the $21.00 round-figure mark.
The latter marks the top boundary of the aforementioned descending channel and also nears the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart. Sustained strength beyond would suggest that the XAG/USD has formed a strong base near the $19.00 mark and pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move.
Silver 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.2
|Today Daily Change
|-0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.57
|Today daily open
|19.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|20.7
|Daily SMA50
|21.43
|Daily SMA100
|23.14
|Daily SMA200
|23.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.45
|Previous Daily Low
|19.02
|Previous Weekly High
|20.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.92
|Previous Monthly High
|22.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.94
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains vulnerable below 1.0150 amid broad USD demand
EUR/USD is consolidating the downside below 1.0150, eyeing the 1.0100 level. The US dollar remains strongly bid amid strong NFP-led aggressive Fed tightening expectations and a downbeat mood. The European gas crisis is likely to keep the euro pressured.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.1950 amid firmer USD, UK politics
GBP/USD is dropping towards 1.1950, undermined by a broadly firmer US dollar and the UK's leadership uncertainty. Rishi Sunak seems to be leading the Conservative Party succession race. The policy divergence and recession fears will also remain in play ahead of Bailey's testimony.
Gold readies for a descent towards $1,722
Gold Price returns to the red amid unabated US dollar demand. “Sell everything” mode persists, as risk-aversion remains at full steam. XAUUSD sees more downside, with eyes on the $1,722 key support.
Crypto markets await a greener start to the week
Bitcoin price is retracing to a stable support area which suggests a potential rally might be on its way. This development has also pushed Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins down before the recovery bounce appears.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!