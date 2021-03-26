Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD regains above $25.00 inside short-term falling channel

- Silver keeps bounce off January 18 inside a bearish chart pattern.
- RSI recovery suggests further upside, 200-SMA adds to the resistance.
- Three-week-old support line offers extra support to watch during pullback.
Silver picks up bids to $25.15 while extending the previous day’s bounce-off multi-day low amid Friday’s Asian session. The while metal dropped to the fresh low nine-week bottom before recovering from $24.40 on Thursday.
Given the upbeat RSI, the white metal is likely to keep the corrective pullback. Even so, a one-week-old descending channel formation and 200-SMA defend bears.
Hence, the latest recovery moves seem less important until staying below the stated channel’s resistance line near $25.31.
While a clear rejection of the bearish chart formation will attack the 200-SMA level of $26.46, silver bulls will need a strong push to cross the key hurdle.
Alternatively, the $25.00 and the early-month low near $24.80 can test the commodity’s pullback moves ahead of the channel’s support line near $24.50.
If at all the bullion fails to bounce off $24.50, a support line from March 05, close to $24.35, will challenges the bears afterward.
Silver four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.15
|Today Daily Change
|0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.48%
|Today daily open
|25.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.87
|Daily SMA50
|26.35
|Daily SMA100
|25.65
|Daily SMA200
|24.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.19
|Previous Daily Low
|24.41
|Previous Weekly High
|26.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.76
|Previous Monthly High
|30.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.89
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.78
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.13
EUR/USD picks up bids towards 1.1800 as mixed clues propel S&P 500 Futures
EUR/USD refreshes intraday high during a corrective pullback from early multi-day lows. European leaders fear virus conditions, signal darker days ahead. German IFO figures, US Core PCE data will be the key.
GBP/USD consolidating under 1.3750 following day of outperformance
GBP/USD is consolidating just under the 1.3750 mark as the Friday Asia Pacific session gets underway. Easing UK/EU vaccine tensions and ongoing vaccine rollout/reopening/recovery optimism all helped GBP on Thursday.
Bitcoin downward pull deepens despite growing institutional interest
The cryptocurrency market is wading in red waters for the second day in a row. The widespread declines are likely to have been triggered by Bitcoin's drop from highs around $60,000 to $51,000.
