Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD regains above $25.00 inside short-term falling channel

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Silver keeps bounce off January 18 inside a bearish chart pattern.
  • RSI recovery suggests further upside, 200-SMA adds to the resistance.
  • Three-week-old support line offers extra support to watch during pullback.

Silver picks up bids to $25.15 while extending the previous day’s bounce-off multi-day low amid Friday’s Asian session. The while metal dropped to the fresh low nine-week bottom before recovering from $24.40 on Thursday.

Given the upbeat RSI, the white metal is likely to keep the corrective pullback. Even so, a one-week-old descending channel formation and 200-SMA defend bears.

Hence, the latest recovery moves seem less important until staying below the stated channel’s resistance line near $25.31.

While a clear rejection of the bearish chart formation will attack the 200-SMA level of $26.46, silver bulls will need a strong push to cross the key hurdle.

Alternatively, the $25.00 and the early-month low near $24.80 can test the commodity’s pullback moves ahead of the channel’s support line near $24.50.

If at all the bullion fails to bounce off $24.50, a support line from March 05, close to $24.35, will challenges the bears afterward.

Silver four-hour chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 25.15
Today Daily Change 0.12
Today Daily Change % 0.48%
Today daily open 25.03
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 25.87
Daily SMA50 26.35
Daily SMA100 25.65
Daily SMA200 24.72
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 25.19
Previous Daily Low 24.41
Previous Weekly High 26.64
Previous Weekly Low 25.76
Previous Monthly High 30.07
Previous Monthly Low 25.9
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 24.71
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.89
Daily Pivot Point S1 24.56
Daily Pivot Point S2 24.1
Daily Pivot Point S3 23.78
Daily Pivot Point R1 25.35
Daily Pivot Point R2 25.66
Daily Pivot Point R3 26.13

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Signatures