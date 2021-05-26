Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD refreshes weekly top above $28.00

- Silver stays bid, extends upside break of short-term resistance line, key SMAs.
- Overbought RSI may test the bulls around short-term horizontal area.
- Bears need to refresh weekly bottom for conviction.
Silver remains on the front foot, up 0.34% intraday near $28.11, during early Wednesday. In doing so, the white metal jumps to the fresh one-week high while carrying the previous day’s upside break of weekly resistance line, now support, as well as a confluence of 200 and 50-HMA.
It should, however, be noted that the overbought RSI conditions test the silver buyers ahead of a short-term horizontal area comprising multiple highs marked since May 18 around $28.30-25.
In a case where the commodity bulls ignore RSI conditions and keep the reins beyond $28.30, the monthly top of $28.75 and the yearly high near $30.00 will be in focus.
Meanwhile, pullback moves will initially be challenged by the stated HMA convergence near $27.75 before the previous resistance line can test the silver sellers at around $27.60.
Also acting as the nearby important support is the weekly low of $27.20 and the $27.00 threshold.
Overall, silver remains bullish but intermediate pullback can’t be ruled out.
Silver hourly chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|28
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27.22
|Daily SMA50
|26.19
|Daily SMA100
|26.3
|Daily SMA200
|25.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|28.04
|Previous Daily Low
|27.46
|Previous Weekly High
|28.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|27.2
|Previous Monthly High
|26.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|27.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|27.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|28.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.77
