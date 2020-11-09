Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD refreshes seven-week top, bulls battle key resistance near $26.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Silver prints three-day uptrend while probing late-September highs.
  • Bullish MACD, short-term ascending support line suggest further upside.

Silver takes the bids near the highest since September 21, currently around $25.95, during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the white metal buyers attack an upward sloping trend line from September 22 amid bullish MACD.

Also favoring the silver bulls is the metal’s sustained trading beyond the key Fibonacci retracement of September 15-24 downside as well as an ascending support line from last Wednesday.

Even so, a clear break above $26.00 becomes necessary for the optimists to aim for September 17 low near $26.30 and the two-month peak surrounding $27.65.

Meanwhile, a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of $25.35 offers immediate support to the precious metal ahead of the short-term rising trend line, currently around $25.25.

On a downside break of $25.25, 50% of the Fibonacci retracement near $24.65 could lure the commodity sellers.

Silver four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 25.94
Today Daily Change 0.34
Today Daily Change % 1.33%
Today daily open 25.6
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 24.37
Daily SMA50 25.01
Daily SMA100 23.88
Daily SMA200 20.08
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 25.85
Previous Daily Low 24.9
Previous Weekly High 25.85
Previous Weekly Low 23.23
Previous Monthly High 25.56
Previous Monthly Low 22.59
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 25.48
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 25.26
Daily Pivot Point S1 25.04
Daily Pivot Point S2 24.49
Daily Pivot Point S3 24.09
Daily Pivot Point R1 26
Daily Pivot Point R2 26.4
Daily Pivot Point R3 26.95

 

 

